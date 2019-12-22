Joy Road in Sonoma County has its roots in lumber mill family

Joy Road, which runs north from Bodega Highway into the hills, was named for the Joy family. As a young man, Benjamin Joy sailed with his brother from England in the 1840s. An adventurous young woman, Elizabeth Machell was also on board. After they arrived in the U.S., she traveled with the Joys to Wisconsin Territory and soon married Ben.

By the 1850s, Ben and Elizabeth were living in Bodega Bay. There they sadly lost all three of their young children. A fourth child, Thomas, was born in 1858, and a daughter Annie, in 1861. Three years later, Ben bought the Thurston Brothers’ mill and moved his family to the forest. Soon after, Minerva, or “Minnie,” was born. Ben expanded his holdings to 1,000 acres and developed a thriving lumber business. During a visit back to England in 1876, he died suddenly. Helped by her teenage children and brother-in-law, Elizabeth took over the lumber operation.

When timber near the mill began running out, Elizabeth relocated to the western part of their property. There they built a steam-powered mill, a mill pond, a home, workers’ cabins, a horse and ox barn and a blacksmith shop. It occupied a clearing with Tannery Creek winding through, crossed by three bridges.

Minnie grew up in the woods, became a teacher and married Alfred Laton, who joined the Joys’ lumber operation. (He was also mayor of Sebastopol). Years later, their daughter, Anita, recounted her childhood with her family and the children of the fallers, teamsters and mechanics who lived and worked at Joy Woods. Pumping the bellows in the blacksmith shop was a big thrill. So was riding the “big wagon” into the woods for a load of logs and watching ox teams skid those logs down from the hills.

She remembered catching salamanders and frogs in the creek; picking huckleberries and strawberries; chewing oxalis “for the spicy taste” and watching tall redwoods topple from the ax. What surprised her, she wrote, was not the loud crash, but the “sudden appearance of a patch of blue sky where just before was a tree.”

Anita eventually graduated from UC Berkeley and went to live in Oakland. Around 1930, the property was considered for part of a Sonoma Coast state park, but that fizzled. At the onset of World War II, Anita still owned and managed Joy Woods. As part of a government program to aid the war effort, Joy Woods became the first designated tree farm in the Redwood Empire. The program educated forest landowners on sustainable practices that could maintain a healthy ecosystem while providing income from wood products and other things like berries and “woodrat fertilizer.”

The Grove of the Old Trees, 17400 Fitzpatrick Lane near Occidental, is a publicly accessible portion of the original Joy Woods. It has been owned, protected and managed by LandPaths since 2000.

Today, most of us don’t rely on the forest for a living. But we do invite trees into our homes (maybe even from a tree farm) as guests, to honor with decorations and celebrate the season. Christmas trees, as representatives of the forest, are a good reminder that there are ways to tend the earth for the benefit of both human beings and other living things. Taking what we need, giving back what we can in a circle of reciprocity.

Wishing you all the Joys of the woods and this holiday season.