Santa Rosa man gets 18 years plus 27 to life for 2017 shooting

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2019, 7:45AM

A 40-year-old Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 18 years plus 27 to life in state prison for a shooting at a Santa Rosa home in 2017, officials said.

Yonas Tesfai Gebremariam was convicted by a jury in April of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semi-automatic firearm during a confrontation at a residence on Mohawk Street, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

During the assault Gebremariam shot the victim three times, leaving him in a coma for three weeks after multiple surgeries to repair damage to his abdomen.

Gebremariam had previously been convicted of two prior violent crimes, including assault with a firearm. He was sentenced under the state’s “three strikes” law, which was designed to increase punishment for repeat violent offenders.

