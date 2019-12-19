Subscribe

Santa Rosa man sentenced to 24 years in prison for molestation

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2019, 8:07AM
A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to 24 years in state prison for molesting three children under the age of 14, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Martin Fonseca, 55, was convicted by a jury in June of eight counts of lewd acts against children. The crimes were first reported in 2013, when a 12-year-old girl told a nurse practitioner about the abuse.

The defendant, however, left the state and there wasn’t enough evidence to file charges, officials said. But the investigation was revived after the girl and her sister disclosed the abuse to a school counselor in 2017.

Thereafter, additional victims came forward; the girls were either Fonseca’s nieces and children of close family friends.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable children who trusted him,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “The bravery of these victims in coming forward, and having to testify in open court about the abuse they suffered was remarkable.”

By California law, Fonseca could be considered for parole prior to the completion of his sentence. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

