Davis domestic disturbance ends with 2 dead, officer injured

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 19, 2019, 8:11AM
SACRAMENTO — A domestic disturbance Thursday in Davis ended with a man and woman dead and an officer injured, police said.

Officers responding to a call of a family disturbance found a woman on the ground but couldn't immediately check on her because of a conflict with a man at the scene, KCRA-TV reported.

The conflict escalated and officers shot and killed the man, police said.

After the shooting, officers checked on the woman and found she was dead.

Police have not released information about the relationship between the man and the woman.

It's unclear how the officer was injured, but authorities don't believe the officer was shot, the station reported.

Davis Police Department spokesman Lt. Arturo Camacho did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

