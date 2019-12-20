2019's most-read stories on PressDemocrat.com

2019 was one for the history books. Locally, the Kincade fire, the largest blaze in Sonoma County history, forced the evacuation of almost 200,000 residents in October. Nationally, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach the president for only the third time in history just a few days ago.

The most-read PressDemocrat.com stories (based on page views) include a mix of tragedy and triumph. Here are the top 10 stories of the year:

1. Driver, 16, arrested after 2 passengers ejected, one killed in Santa Rosa crash: A 16-year-old Maria Carrillo High School student was arrested in a July Fountaingrove crash that killed one of her classmates and injured two other passengers.

2. 90,000 Sonoma County residents evacuated ahead of Kincade fire: The Kincade fire turned out to be the largest fire in Sonoma County history. It burned for 15 days in October and November and charred 77,758 acres.

3. Sonoma County couple ordered to pay nearly $600,000 for uprooting 180-year-old tree on protected property: A judge found that a Sonoma Mountain couple "knowingly" and intentionally violated a legally binding conservation deal with Sonoma Land Trust.

4. Ridgway High School student, 17, arrested in shooting near Santa Rosa campus: The search for the gunman in the October incident prompted the lockdown of three schools, affecting thousands of students. The victim was struck twice in his upper body and survived.

5. Medi-Cal recipient, 101 evicted from Santa Rosa assisted living facility for being unable to pay: A Santa Rosa woman was forced to move to a Novato nursing home after not being able to afford the nearly $7,000/ month rent at her Santa Rosa facility. She died in June at 101, two weeks after advocates banded together to return her to Santa Rosa.

6. Police: Shooting deaths in Santa Rosa murder‑suicide involved longtime married couple: In what police called "a targeted act of tragic domestic violence," a Santa Rosa woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband as she sat in her SUV in the Coddingtown Mall parking lot in March.

7. Mountain lion captured outside downtown Santa Rosa mall: In April, a mountain lion was captured outside the Santa Rosa Plaza. Wildlife officials said the animal likely wandered into downtown from a nearby creek.

8. At least three people, including child, shot in west Santa Rosa: A gunman opened fire at crowded Jacobs Park in what police said was a gang-related attack in June.

9. Camp crowding Santa Rosa trail is new flashpoint over homeless enforcement: Local residents demand action on a sprawling homeless encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail in southwest Santa Rosa spans that includes more than 100 tents.

10. "It's a godsend": Man finds joy clearing overgrown paths at Juilliard Park: A formerly homeless military veteran calls his volunteer works cleaning up the historic Santa Rosa park his "therapy."