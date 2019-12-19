Subscribe

Ex-OJ Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden defends Ed Buck in drug deaths

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 19, 2019, 12:31PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Christopher Darden, best known for prosecuting O.J. Simpson, is now representing Ed Buck, the wealthy Democratic donor charged in two overdose deaths at his Los Angeles-area apartment.

Buck, 65, has pleaded not guilty to distributing methamphetamine resulting in the deaths of Timothy Dean in January and Gemmel Moore in 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Buck preyed on vulnerable gay men and pressured them to let him inject them with drugs as part of a sexual ritual. Buck is also charged with providing meth to three more men, including one who overdosed.

Darden confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that he is representing Buck.

“I haven’t received any discovery yet, so that’s all I can say,” Darden said. Court records obtained by the newspaper show he replaced Buck’s deputy public defender, Claire Simonich, on Dec. 5.

Buck has been denied bail and is being held in a downtown Los Angeles jail. His trial has been delayed until August at the earliest, court records show.

Buck ran unsuccessfully in 2007 for City Council in West Hollywood, which is known for its large LGBTQ community. He has donated at least $340,000 to Democratic campaigns and causes over many years.

Darden recently represented Eric Holder, the man charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle. He withdrew from the case in May, citing threats to him and his family.

In the 1990s, Darden was a member of the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, where he was a co-prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine