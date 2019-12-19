Subscribe

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Fortuna

LOS ANGELES TIMES
December 19, 2019, 2:23PM
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported Thursday at 7:30 a.m. 22 miles from Fortuna, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 33 miles from Eureka, Calif., 39 miles from Arcata, 45 miles from McKinleyville and 97 miles from Ukiah.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 13.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn't feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

