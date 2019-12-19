Reports indicate Michigan man may be baby abducted in 1964

CHICAGO — When a woman posing as a maternity-ward nurse snatched a newborn from its mother's arms more than 55 years ago, the case made headlines nationwide and led to a massive search by FBI agents and police.

The mystery seemed solved two years later, when police found an abandoned child who appeared to be the missing boy and returned him to the parents, who raised him as their own. But 47 years after he came home, DNA tests showed that he was not related.

Now recent media reports say a man living in rural Michigan may be the child of Chester and Dora Fronczak who was abducted on April 26, 1964, from a Chicago hospital.

An FBI statement issued this week confirmed that the investigation remains open and agents continue to pursue leads. But the statement stopped short of confirming the reports — first by Las Vegas television station KLAS and then by Chicago's WGN-TV.

The stations did not name the man or say where he lived in Michigan. And they did not elaborate about how he was identified as the kidnapped child, including whether DNA testing played a role.

"We can tell you the adult Paul Fronczak is living in Michigan and has been made aware of his real identity," a Dec. 12 report on KLAS said.

WGN went further in a report this week, saying it had spoken to the man.

The man, who asked not to be identified, became aware several months ago of evidence pointing to him and was trying to come to terms with the revelations, WGN reported.

In 1966, a boy was found abandoned in New Jersey, and law enforcement officials said at the time that he had ears shaped like those of the baby kidnapped in Chicago. The Fronczaks believed him to be their long-lost child.

“That's my baby. It's Paul,” the mother was quoted as saying at the time.

But in another cruel twist for the family, genetic tests that were not available in the 1960s revealed in 2013 that it was not him.

If the recent reports are accurate, questions would quickly arise about whether the people who raised the man knew he had been kidnapped or were themselves involved in the abduction. It's unclear if anyone could still be subject to criminal charges.

Messages left at a telephone number Thursday for a Dora Fronczak in suburban Chicago were not returned. Messages for a Paul Fronczak in Nevada also were not returned.

“I’d like to know who I am, my birthday, how old I am? But more important: Is the real baby alive and still out there,” Paul Fronczak said in 2014, according to WGN.

After the DNA test indicated the person she thought was her son was not him, Dora Franczak still seemed haunted by the abduction and by the prospect of experiencing the anguish all over again.

“We went through this once, and we certainly don’t want to go through this again,” she said in a 2013 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

What happened was a parent's worst nightmare.

The kidnapper took the baby from his mother, telling her the newborn had to be returned to the nursery for an examination. That was the last time Dora Fronczak saw the child. The woman dressed in white never came back.

Fronczak, who was 28, had a stillborn son only the year before, her husband told reporters at the time.