Pedestrian struck by SMART train in Novato

A pedestrian was struck by a northbound SMART train in Novato on Thursday night, the agency said.

The collision occurred about 7:48 p.m. on Grant Avenue, while 12 passengers were aboard the train, said SMART spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez. Gonzalez did not know if the pedestrian survived the impact, and Novato police could not be reached Thursday night for more information.

Gonzalez didn’t know the speed at which the train had been traveling at the time of the crash.

Novato police advised residents to avoid the area of Grant Avenue and Railroad Avenue because of the collision.

SMART said the collision may delay in its northbound trains. In an alert, the agency said it had established a bus that would shuttle passengers from the Novato Hamilton station to the Novato San Marin station so they could continue their trip.

This incident marks the eighth collision involving a SMART train this year, and the 14th since the commuter rail agency launched service in August 2017.

Staff Writer Kevin Fixler contributed to this report.