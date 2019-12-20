Democrats vie in debate over how to combat Trump, a roaring economy and impeachment

LOS ANGELES - A pointed and personal clash over the corrupting influence of wealthy campaign donors dominated the Democratic presidential debate Thursday, as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg tangled over each other's ability to govern with integrity.

The confrontation, which ignited after weeks of simmering disagreements between the two, provided the biggest fireworks in a night filled with elevated voices, waving arms and some of the most aggressive exchanges of any of the debates this year.

Seven candidates onstage - the smallest debate of the year - fought over health care policy, age and experience and whether they had the ability to defeat President Donald Trump.

Amid the jabs and counterpunches, former vice president Joe Biden focused on his central campaign message in his smoothest and most commanding debate of the year. He said he would fight to regain a spirit of cooperation with Republican lawmakers, despite a poisonous political atmosphere in Washington.

"If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate, it's me the way they've attacked me and my son and my family," he said, alluding to the recent Republican focus on his work in Ukraine when he was vice president and his son Hunter Biden's work with a Ukrainian gas company. "But the fact is, we have to, we have to be able to get things done."

Warren's assault on Buttigieg for holding fundraisers with wealthy donors, including a recent event in Napa, California, which took place in a catered wine cave with a crystal chandelier, marked a dramatic shift in her past practice of avoiding debate-stage conflict with her rivals.

"Think about who comes to that," the senator from Massachusetts said, making the case that big-dollar donors don't have the same concerns as those who are struggling with student loan debt or medical debt. "Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States."

Buttigieg, who has recently pulled ahead of Warren in Iowa polling, hit back by arguing he had the lowest net worth of anyone onstage. He accused Warren of "issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass," since she held closed-door fundraisers during her 2018 Senate campaign and transferred $10.4 million of that money into her presidential account.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who like Warren does not hold high-dollar events in the current campaign, targeted Biden for a fundraising strategy similar to Buttigieg's. "He's received contributions from 44 billionaires," Sanders said. "Pete, on the other hand, is trailing. . . . You only got 39 billionaires contributing."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who separately targeted Buttigieg for having a thin political résumé, quickly joined in. "I did not come here to listen to this argument!" said Klobuchar, who made her most forceful debate appearance. She added: "I have never even been to a wine cave."

The stark differences in style and substance, coming just 45 days before the first votes in the Iowa caucuses, gave a still-undecided party some clear choices between moderation and disruption, healing political divides and stoking partisan fights and fresh energy and deep political experience.

Buttigieg was the target of the most attacks, with Sanders dismissively describing him as an "energetic guy" and Klobuchar referring to the 37-year-old mayor as a "local official" who has played down the more substantial political experience of others on the stage.