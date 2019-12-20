SAN FRANCISCO — A bomb scare on Thursday led officials to evacuate San Francisco State University during finals week but police said later that an investigation turned up no threat.

University police said the main campus would remain closed for the night and reopen Friday morning.

Officers found no public threat after searching several buildings, police announced on Twitter.

Hours earlier authorities ordered the 141-acre campus evacuated after receiving “an unconfirmed bomb threat.”

It was the second threat at the public university in recent weeks.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports last month a man walked into the school's library and threatened to “shoot up and blow up” the building, prompting a large police response and a shelter-in-place order. The 55-year-old man carried a large duffle bag, backpack and a cylindrical bag while yelling threats at people, police said.

The suspect was booked at San Francisco Jail on suspicion of two felony counts of criminal threats, police said.