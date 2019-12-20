Subscribe

No threat after bomb scare shuts San Francisco State University

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 20, 2019, 8:56AM
Updated 38 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A bomb scare on Thursday led officials to evacuate San Francisco State University during finals week but police said later that an investigation turned up no threat.

University police said the main campus would remain closed for the night and reopen Friday morning.

Officers found no public threat after searching several buildings, police announced on Twitter.

Hours earlier authorities ordered the 141-acre campus evacuated after receiving “an unconfirmed bomb threat.”

It was the second threat at the public university in recent weeks.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports last month a man walked into the school's library and threatened to “shoot up and blow up” the building, prompting a large police response and a shelter-in-place order. The 55-year-old man carried a large duffle bag, backpack and a cylindrical bag while yelling threats at people, police said.

The suspect was booked at San Francisco Jail on suspicion of two felony counts of criminal threats, police said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine