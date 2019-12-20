Sporadic rain expected this weekend and through Christmas

A pair of storm systems arriving this weekend will likely bring unsettled weather conditions to the North Bay next week, including a wet Christmas in Sonoma County, the National Weather Service announced Friday.

“You’re going to wake up to the rain on Christmas, likely,” said Cindy Palmer, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The first of two storm systems on Christmas week will move into the area late Saturday night and into Sunday, possibly bringing rain throughout Sunday and into Monday night, Palmer said. The next storm will arrive around Christmas Day, she said.

The Santa Rosa area could get up to an inch and a quarter of rain from the two storms. Higher elevations in Sonoma County could receive up to 2 inches of rain, Palmer said.

Temperatures this weekend could fall into the mid 50s across the area. Current temperatures are hovering in the high 50s to low 60s.

A third storm system is expected later in the week, although modeling for the potential impact is unclear, Palmer said. “There could be another glancing blow from that storm system,” she said.

Santa Rosa has already seen about 9.3 inches of rain in December, which is far above normal, Palmer said. Usually, December brings about 3.8 inches of rain to Santa Rosa.

“But you have to remember we had a drier start in November,” she said. “At least for this month, we’re doing well.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.