Sonoma County sheriff firing deputy involved in arrest of Bloomfield man who died in custody

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick is firing a deputy who placed a controversial neck hold last month on a Bloomfield man, who died a short time after authorities arrested him near Petaluma following a brief high-speed chase.

Essick made the announcement in a body-camera video of the arrest the agency released Friday morning. It showed a violent interaction between Deputy Charles Blount, who first sought to pull David Ward out of the car by his left arm, then bashed Ward’s head on the door frame of his Honda Civic before attempting to put him in a neck hold as the other deputy on scene deployed his Taser on the man.

Blount kept the man in the neck hold for more than a minute. “Stop moving,” he commanded.

Once removed from his car by the officers Ward was handcuffed face down on the ground and later stopped breathing.

Ward, 52, had been stopped early Nov. 27 after authorities learned he was driving a car he reported stolen three days earlier by a potentially armed man. The responding officers did not know the car, a 2003 Civic, belonged to Ward.

“If you watched the body-worn camera video closely, you may be concerned about what you saw. So was I,” Essick said at the end of the video footage. “The way Deputy Blount handles the entire situation is extremely troubling. As a result, I’ve served Deputy Blount a notice of termination.”

The nearly 17-minute video shows body-worn camera footage captured by Sonoma County Deputy Jason Little, the other deputy who responded to the report of the stolen car.

The video was released just over a week after the Sheriff’s Office delayed providing the footage following a public records act request from The Press Democrat to disclose it. The Sheriff’s Office had said then the video would be released within two or three weeks because disclosing it earlier would interfere with an ongoing internal investigation.

Blount has been on administrative leave since the incident in late November.

The cause of Ward’s death has not been publicly disclosed.

The carotid hold that the Sheriff’s Office said Blount sought to use on Ward aims to knock a person unconscious. It requires deputies to wrap an arm around a suspect’s neck to reduce blood flow to their brain, though if done incorrectly can block the person’s airways instead.

The Sheriff’s Office allows the hold in their force policy but deputies are told to avoid the tactic on certain populations, such as pregnant women or the elderly, unless there are no better options.

