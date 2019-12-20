WASHINGTON — The Hall Rutherford wine caves in the hills of California's Napa Valley boast a chandelier with 1,500 Swarovski crystals, an onyx banquet table to reflect its luminescence and bottles of cabernet sauvignon that sell for as much as $900.

It is also where Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic presidential candidate, will dine privately with donors following a Sunday fundraiser hosted by Craig and Kathryn Hall, the winery’s billionaire owners, according to an invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

The fundraiser is both a measure of the unexpected success of the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has vaulted into the top tier of candidates and of the perilous optics of consorting with well-heeled donors that offers such a stark contrast with his more liberal rivals.

The event, which has not yet been listed on Buttigieg’s public schedule, will cap a week in which he agreed for the first time to disclose fundraisers for his campaign and allow news media to attend, a step he took after pressure from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and some progressive activists who charged that he has something to hide.

As Buttigieg's campaign has ascended, so has the scrutiny of him. He has raised more than $50 million and is among the leading candidates in polls both in Iowa and New Hampshire. His approach to raising campaign money, as opposed to that of Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who rely on more small-dollar donors, offers a test of whether that issue actually matters to voters.

“Most voters don’t care how you raise your money because they are more focused on the issues that affect them day-to-day,” said Rose Kapolczynski, a Democratic strategist in California who was a longtime adviser to former Sen. Barbara Boxer. “But if your fundraiser sends a message that you are more concerned with the wealthy and big corporations than you are about regular people, that can cause problems.”

Craig and Kathryn Hall are prolific donors who split their time between Dallas and their California wineries. But they have also drawn notoriety over their past giving, as well as Craig Hall’s role in a 1980s savings and loan crisis.

Massive contributions to Democrats in the 1990s helped secure an Austrian ambassadorship for Kathryn Hall during Bill Clinton’s second term. Risky investments by Craig Hall, the chairman and founder of the Hall Group, during the savings and loan meltdown in the 1980s culminated in an over $300 million federal bailout and the resignation of House Speaker Jim Wright of Texas, a Democrat he turned to for help.

Federal regulators had been zeroing in on a series of Hall’s unpaid loans. To push back, the developer and bank operator turned to Wright, who was then ascending in the House leadership, to get them to back off, the AP reported at the time.

Wright held up legislation that would have given the struggling industry a $15 billion lifeline and told federal officials they had a “choice.” A few days later, the regulator overseeing some of Hall’s loans was replaced and the legislation moved forward.

Taxpayers eventually covered the cost of Hall’s default while the developer’s outreach to Wright played a central role in a congressional ethics investigation that toppled him from the speaker's office in 1989.

In 1993, the year Craig and Kathryn Hall were married, he agreed to pay a $100 million settlement and moved on.