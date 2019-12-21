Sonoma County advises no-party-preference voters of ballot limits for March 3 election

About 53,000 Sonoma County residents who are registered to vote by mail with no party preference in the March 3 primary election have been sent postcards advising them of potential limits in the type of ballots they will receive, the county’s top elections official said.

Those voters, including an unknown number who registered since last year at Department of Motor Vehicles offices under the Motor Voter program, are advised they will receive a nonpartisan ballot that does not include presidential candidates, said Deva Proto, the registrar of voters.

Laura Duggan of Sebastopol received one of the those postcards, which give voters until Dec. 31 to return the card marked with their choice of a ballot for one of three parties — Democratic, American Independent or Libertarian — that allow what’s known as “crossover” voting.

“Giving people only two weeks to act on this postcard seems very odd,” Duggan said in an email, adding that the process “could turn into an egregious primary disenfranchisement.”

Duggan expressed a widespread suspicion that the DMV voter registration system had somehow erased voters’ party preference, but Proto and Secretary of State Alex Padilla said there was no such “glitch” in the Motor Voter program launched in April 2018.

In a recent press release, Padilla said he wants “every voter to have the opportunity to cast a ballot for their preferred presidential candidate.” Voters at DMV offices are required to “select their political party preference, review their selection and attest to its accuracy,” he said.

Voters who believe there “may be an issue with their registration” should contact his office or their county elections office to research their registration history.

“In nearly every case, there is a reasonable explanation for any changes to a voter’s registration record,” Padilla said.

Proto said the DMV system “wasn’t initially well designed and the DMV wasn’t very helpful with it.”

There was “no evidence of a glitch,” she said, but many voters evidently skipped over the selection of a party preference and were automatically registered as no party preference, often referred to as independent.

Padilla said his office has “worked with the DMV to continuously improve the registration experience for voters.”

The DMV has received about 14 million voter registration transactions since April 2018 and is “not aware of any recent large-scale issue ... related to party preference or voter registration, and recent claims of large-scale issues are unsubstantiated,” Anita Gore, an agency spokeswoman, said in an email.

The Republican, Green, and Peace and Freedom parties allow only voters registered in their party to participate in their presidential primary, the postcards say.

Voters registered as no party preference may re-register for their choice of those three parties by Feb. 18 if they want to vote for a party nominee. Those who miss that deadline may contact the registrar’s office at 565-6800 or toll-free at 1-800-750-8683.

Proto’s office sent about 210,000 postcards to citizens registered with a political party advising them they will receive the ballot for the party of their choice.

Another 15,000 postcards were sent to polling place voters registered as no party preference advising them they can select a crossover ballot at the polling place.

Citizens can conditionally register or re-register on Election Day at their designated polling place.

Sonoma County currently has 223,619 permanent vote by mail voters and 52,722 polling place voters.

The registrar’s office is receiving and processing 300 to 400 voter registrations per day from the DMV program and the Secretary of State’s online registration.

Voters may check their registration status at the Secretary of State’s website voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. Eligible voters may register to vote or update their registration at registertovote.ca.gov.

Information about how to vote for president is at howtovoteforpresident.sos.ca.gov.

