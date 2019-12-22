Funding questions hamper Sonoma County’s efforts to combat homelessness

Tom Schwedhelm: Santa Rosa’s mayor said the county’s direction should be consistent with the national model that prioritizes permanent supportive housing as a frontline solution, but he also supported temporary, tent-like structures to house large groups of homeless people.

Mark Krug: The business development manager for Burbank Housing hopes people will continue to think about long-term solutions. The fairgrounds option makes sense as a short-term option, but he feared that could constrain use of the site in case of emergencies.

Don Schwartz: The assistant city manager for Rohnert Park called the Joe Rodota Trail camp a “poster child for the failure of society,” and called for a balanced approach. “I don’t know the answer. I wish you luck in finding it.”

Gabe Kearney: The Petaluma councilman stressed the need for the county to communicate and collaborate with other entities and build community support. Still, Kearney said, any solution has to be quick.

David Kuskie: The once-homeless military veteran thinks the Sonoma County Fairgrounds should be part of the solution.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins asked fellow members of the Home Sonoma County Leadership Council to weigh in on what the Board of Supervisors should do when they sit down Monday to make a decision on how to move forward with the Joe Rodota Trail encampment. Here’s what they said.

As Sonoma County supervisors scramble to devise a solution to the unprecedented homeless camp along the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa, the county’s lead homelessness coalition has had to reallocate hundreds of thousands in aid funds because of concerns about the qualifications and competency of outside groups stepping up to help.

Staff at the county’s Community Development Commission say the agency has had to redistribute $1 million in grant money this year because groups couldn’t meet obligations or expectations. Geoffrey Ross, the commission’s executive director, said the funding shifts reflected the difficulty of implementing aggressive and immediate projects more than any failure by staff to properly vet organizations being awarded taxpayer dollars.

The latest reallocations — about $670,000 related to the encampment — came to light Thursday at a tense meeting of Home Sonoma Leadership Council, the coalition of government and nonprofit agencies working to curb local homelessness.

Officials on the council initially sought to reallocate about $220,000 from a nonprofit that couldn’t generate matching funds, and shift up to $450,000 penciled to go to the nonprofit Sonoma Applied Village Services after that organization’s plan to build a sanctioned encampment fell through. A local law firm also called into question the organization’s nonprofit status, and therefore its ability to accept the type of contract in question.

The step drew fire from some homeless advocates, who have accused government officials of repeatedly bungling attempts to address homelessness.

“Lynda (Hopkins), I will not work with you going forward if you do this,” Adrienne Lauby, president of Sonoma Applied Village Services said to the county supervisor, whose district includes the Joe Rodota Trail camp.

Lauby and two colleagues then blocked the exit, and promised not to move until they got answers.

The demonstration came before the council voted to shift some of the funding to another organization — Two Crows — and its plan to expand permanent supportive housing for homeless people near Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve outside of Guerneville — an area also represented by Hopkins.

About $163,000 remained with Sonoma Applied Village Services for promised services along the Joe Rodota Trail.

Hopkins then asked for the remainder of the funding — more than $200,000 — to be directed to the Joe Rodota Trail encampment, and that staff involve Sonoma Applied Village Services in potential solutions along the trail, where the homeless population has swelled to 215 people.

“It’s a poster child for the failure of society,” said Don Schwartz, Home Sonoma County Leadership Council member and assistant city manager for Rohnert Park.

But Schwartz opposed the idea of additional funding for Sonoma Applied Village Services, saying it seemed like giving money to an organization rather than a solution. He said he preferred to wait until January, a remark Hopkins jumped on. She emphasized a wish to act with greater urgency, arguing that doing nothing would be a “dereliction of duty” and akin to “kicking the can down the road.”

The move to re-allocate money toward combating the growing Joe Rodota Trail crisis, approved in a narrow 3-2 vote, directed the remaining $220,000 to the organization, even as staff and leadership made no apparent effort to check the organization’s nonprofit status following its receipt of a letter questioning that status.