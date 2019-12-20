Boris Johnson's Brexit deal sails through Parliament

LONDON - With a boisterous majority of Conservative lawmakers hooting and hurrahing behind him, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday won Parliament's backing for his Brexit deal, allowing him to forge ahead with his promise that Britain will finally leave the European Union next month.

Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill should take the country out of the EU by the end of January, after expected approval in the House of Lords and final ratification in the weeks ahead. Then comes an 11-month "transition period" - an ambitiously tight timeframe - to allow Britain and the EU to hammer out trade, security, migration and other aspects of their new relationship.

While campaigning, Johnson often boasted that the withdrawal deal he secured with European leaders in October was "oven ready." On Friday, he urged lawmakers: "The oven is on. It is set at gas mark 4. We can have it done by lunch or late lunch."

The vote result, tallied in the early afternoon, was 358 to 234. Gone are the late-night crunch votes that confronted Johnson's predecessor as prime minister, Theresa May. Undermined, challenged and bucked by "remainers," Tory rebels and arch-Brexiteers in her own party, she had to face the ignominy of seeing her Brexit deal repeatedly voted down in Parliament.

Johnson, too, faced a series of embarrassing Brexit-related defeats in the fall, when he faced a hung Parliament. But his landslide win in last week's election put him in control.

Johnson has hailed his Brexit deal as his own creation. After Friday's vote, inside the House of Commons chamber, the prime minister appeared to sign copies.

But it is approximately 95% his predecessor's deal - with the exception that Johnson caved to European demands to find a way to protect at all cost a peace accord in Ireland.

Johnson did what May swore no British prime minister would do, which was to allow for a regulatory and customs border within the United Kingdom. In Johnson's deal, that new border runs down the Irish Sea.

No matter. Johnson now has the votes, and he does not need to kowtow to his former governing partners in the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, who have complained the prime minister tossed them under the bus and that this deal endangers the union.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called the deal "terrible" and said his side would not back it. "This deal is a road map for the reckless direction for which the government and prime minister are determined to take the country," he said.

Corbyn charged that Johnson's vision for Brexit would be "used as a battering ram to drive us down the path of yet more deregulation and towards a toxic deal with Donald Trump."

But Corbyn is on his way out and no longer in a position to change the path of his party or the country.

Six Labour members voted for Johnson's Brexit bill, while more than 30 abstained.

There was a giddy, almost gloating sense in Johnson's Conservation Party that a new era had begun. The opposition was defeated, demoralized - and old foes on Johnson's right flank had been neutralized.

Conservative lawmaker Rachel Maclean ended her brief remarks, saying, "I want to wish everybody a very Merry Brexmas." Arch-Brexiteer Mark Francois, a leader of European Research Group, which had so vexed the previous prime minister, said, "All I want to for Christmas is not EU"