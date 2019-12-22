PD default story headline xy yxyxy yyxyxyxyxyx

Dr. Mario Perez, an administrator with California State University, Los Angeles, will become the new vice president for advancement at Sonoma State University.

Perez, who is currently associate vice president for advancement at Cal State L.A., will assume his new role Feb. 10.

Perez has worked in higher education and the corporate sector for more than 25 years, including six years serving on Cal State L.A.’s development leadership team.

Prior to arriving at Cal State L.A., Perez served as senior director of development at University of La Verne. During the 1990s, Perez was assistant director of public relations for the Oakland Raiders.

...

Amy Christopherson Bolten has joined Christopherson Builders as director of marketing. Bolten has worked in biotechnology, medical devices, government. She started her career working in the homebuilding industry in Sonoma County.

Bolten returned to homebuilding in the aftermath of the 2017 North Bay wildfires. Bolten has a masters degrees in science and business from the University of San Francisco. She is married and has two children in Sonoma County schools.

...

Liberty and Gino De Mauro have launched a mobile pet food company called Pet Wants North Santa Rosa. Pet Wants creates specially-crafted, private-label pet food in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients.

The mobile business offers free, personal delivery to Northern Santa Rosa, Windsor, Healdsburg, Calistoga and the surrounding areas.

Liberty earned her health coach certification after eight years as a stay at home mom. Gino left his job as a director of information technology at a financial institution.

...