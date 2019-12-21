Brandon Frere pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar student loan fraud case

A Sebastopol man pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a scheme that defrauded student loan borrowers of millions of dollars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Brandon Frere, 42, owned and operated three companies based in Rohnert Park — American Financial Benefits Center, the Financial Education Benefits Center and Ameritech Financial. In his plea agreement, Frere admitted to using the companies to market student loan document preparation services for people who were applying for programs through the Department of Education between January 2014 and November 2018, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The scheme defrauded borrowers of $25 million to $65 million, Frere admitted for the purposes of sentencing. It targeted customers who were seeking federal loan forgiveness, loan consolidation and reduced-payment programs.

Frere told his employees to follow misleading sales scripts that used deceptive sales tactics so people would sign up for services without understanding them, the news release said. When initially enrolling customers in the document preparation service, he told employees to also sign them up for a “financial education benefits program,” which he claimed allowed customers to register for services such as LifeLock identity theft protection and roadside assistance.

However, Frere told his employees to hide the fees for the program from customers and make it seem as though the cost was already included in the other service. He told employees not to present the program as an optional or additional service, so customers would purchase it without knowing they were doing so.

Frere also instructed employees to make false statements about the companies’ ability to deliver fixed payments for the life of student loans and loan forgiveness under alternative repayment plans, the news release said. Under him, employees improperly inflated customers’ family size, which made it appear to customers that their monthly payments would be lower than what they actually were.

To conceal the money from his scheme, Frere began transferring it to overseas bank accounts in 2015. He continued that process in August 2017, after he became involved in litigation with the Federal Trade Commission and worried the commission or a court would be able to seize the money from his scheme, the news release said. The commission later filed a civil complaint against Frere and his companies in federal court in Oakland in February 2018.

Frere was arrested Dec. 5, 2018, at San Francisco International Airport, as he was attempting to board a flight to Mexico, and was charged Oct. 1, 2019. He is now free on bond pending his sentencing, which is scheduled for March 27.

Frere faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count, the news release said. For his fraud count, he faces a fine of $250,000, or the greater of twice the gross gain or twice the gross loss from the fraud. For his money laundering count, Frere faces a fine of $500,000, or the greater of twice the gross gain or twice the value of the money instruments involved.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707‑521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.