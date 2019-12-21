Petaluma police search for suspected credit card fraudsters

Petaluma police are searching for a couple suspected of taking a wallet from a counter at a local grocery store and later using credit cards to make $1,700 worth purchases.

The victim told police the wallet went missing at the Petaluma Market on Dec. 14. The victim later noticed the suspects used two credit cards at Target, Boulevard Cinemas, Whole Foods, Cigarettes Cheaper, Safeway and Raley’s.

Police as that anyone who recognizes the suspect contact investigators at 707-778-4372.