Kincade fire, housing crunch and PG&E rolling blackouts biggest news stories of 2019

The news in the year now coming to a close featured justice served — a 17-year-old murder case solved, the killer sent away for life — and possible injustice exposed. Law enforcement body-worn camera footage showed a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy using a questionable level of force to arrest an unarmed driver, who later died in custody.

The top news stories of 2019 in Sonoma County included what insurance companies call “acts of God” — fire and flood — and the acts of property insurers who chose not to extend coverage to customers for temporary living expenses in their hour of need.

Somehow, the year’s biggest stories, as decided by the editors of The Press Democrat, were intertwined. The chronic, stubborn shortage of affordable housing exacerbates the county’s intractable homeless problem. Climate change has lengthened and intensified fire season, just as it has increased extreme weather incidents such as the atmospheric river that stalled over the county for three days in February, resulting in the worst Russian River flooding in a quarter century.

1) Kincade fire

Until Oct. 23, The Geysers in northeastern Sonoma County was best known as the world’s largest geothermal power field. Around 9:25 p.m. on that wind-whipped evening in the Mayacamas Mountains, a fire sparked within its confines near a high-voltage transmission line where PG&E later discovered a broken jumper cable.

While the cause of the Kincade wildfire remains under investigation, the consequences are clear: Before it was fully contained two weeks later, that inferno became the largest in Sonoma County history, consuming 77,758 acres, destroying 374 buildings and prompting the largest mass evacuation in county history.

Driven by windstorms with gusts up to 90 mph, this blaze threatened to reprise 2017, when fires came roaring down from wildlands to level entire neighborhoods in the Santa Rosa area and Sonoma Valley.

This time around, with several days of warning, the results were different. Forecast models predicted an unthinkable worst-case scenario: a firestorm that might scythe homes and towns from the Mayacamas to the coast 30 miles away. Healdsburg, Windsor, Larkfield, the northeastern outskirts of Santa Rosa — again — and even Guerneville and Bodega Bay were in danger of being wiped off the map.

Mindful of that possibility, Sheriff Mark Essick ordered the largest mass evacuation in county history, displacing more than 180,000 people, nearly four of every 10 residents.

The Kincade fire underscored the growing problem of climate change, and its documented role as a driver of California’s wildfires, which have been increasing for five decades. It is also spurring some area residents to a momentous decision to leave the county, or the state.

Despite claiming far fewer houses, the Kincade fire likely will accelerate that trend. The perennial threat of wildfires, along with the attendant blackouts, evacuations and bad air, are convincing some folks the time has come to leave the county, or the state.

2) Housing crunch

There was some good news on this front in 2019. The housing rental market cooled considerably in Sonoma County, with property owners resorting to price reductions for apartments and rental homes — virtually unheard of since the 2017 North Bay fires destroyed 5% of Santa Rosa’s housing stock.

Overall, however, the housing picture remains deeply problematic. Over the last seven years, local housing costs have spiked, with the median rent climbing from $1,467 a month in 2012 to $2,423 in 2018, and the median mortgage increasing from $1,720 a month to $2,690 over the same period.