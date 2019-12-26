Subscribe

Kincade fire, housing crunch and PG&E rolling blackouts biggest news stories of 2019

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 26, 2019, 6:35AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The news in the year now coming to a close featured justice served — a 17-year-old murder case solved, the killer sent away for life — and possible injustice exposed. Law enforcement body-worn camera footage showed a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy using a questionable level of force to arrest an unarmed driver, who later died in custody.

The top news stories of 2019 in Sonoma County included what insurance companies call “acts of God” — fire and flood — and the acts of property insurers who chose not to extend coverage to customers for temporary living expenses in their hour of need.

Somehow, the year’s biggest stories, as decided by the editors of The Press Democrat, were intertwined. The chronic, stubborn shortage of affordable housing exacerbates the county’s intractable homeless problem. Climate change has lengthened and intensified fire season, just as it has increased extreme weather incidents such as the atmospheric river that stalled over the county for three days in February, resulting in the worst Russian River flooding in a quarter century.

1) Kincade fire

Until Oct. 23, The Geysers in northeastern Sonoma County was best known as the world’s largest geothermal power field. Around 9:25 p.m. on that wind-whipped evening in the Mayacamas Mountains, a fire sparked within its confines near a high-voltage transmission line where PG&E later discovered a broken jumper cable.

While the cause of the Kincade wildfire remains under investigation, the consequences are clear: Before it was fully contained two weeks later, that inferno became the largest in Sonoma County history, consuming 77,758 acres, destroying 374 buildings and prompting the largest mass evacuation in county history.

Driven by windstorms with gusts up to 90 mph, this blaze threatened to reprise 2017, when fires came roaring down from wildlands to level entire neighborhoods in the Santa Rosa area and Sonoma Valley.

This time around, with several days of warning, the results were different. Forecast models predicted an unthinkable worst-case scenario: a firestorm that might scythe homes and towns from the Mayacamas to the coast 30 miles away. Healdsburg, Windsor, Larkfield, the northeastern outskirts of Santa Rosa — again — and even Guerneville and Bodega Bay were in danger of being wiped off the map.

Mindful of that possibility, Sheriff Mark Essick ordered the largest mass evacuation in county history, displacing more than 180,000 people, nearly four of every 10 residents.

The Kincade fire underscored the growing problem of climate change, and its documented role as a driver of California’s wildfires, which have been increasing for five decades. It is also spurring some area residents to a momentous decision to leave the county, or the state.

Despite claiming far fewer houses, the Kincade fire likely will accelerate that trend. The perennial threat of wildfires, along with the attendant blackouts, evacuations and bad air, are convincing some folks the time has come to leave the county, or the state.

2) Housing crunch

There was some good news on this front in 2019. The housing rental market cooled considerably in Sonoma County, with property owners resorting to price reductions for apartments and rental homes — virtually unheard of since the 2017 North Bay fires destroyed 5% of Santa Rosa’s housing stock.

Overall, however, the housing picture remains deeply problematic. Over the last seven years, local housing costs have spiked, with the median rent climbing from $1,467 a month in 2012 to $2,423 in 2018, and the median mortgage increasing from $1,720 a month to $2,690 over the same period.

In two dozen neighborhoods across the nine-county region, according to a housing cost analysis conducted by the Bay Area News Group, the median cost of a market-rate home has doubled — or more — since 2012.

In 2018, an income of at least $200,000 a year was needed to qualify for a median mortgage in 36% of all Bay Area neighborhoods. The ripple effects of unaffordable housing include long commutes that strain families and worsen traffic congestion.

3) PG&E’s blackouts

PG&E was having a bad year before its bungled, early-October planned power shut-off for some 800,000 Northern California customers. PG&E proved unable to inform lawmakers, public safety officials or customers specifically where the power would be turned off, before it cut electricity starting the night of Oct. 10. The utility’s action earned universally negative reviews. Gov. Gavin Newsom attributed PG&E’s woes to “greed and mismanagement over the course of decades.”

All told, the power company intentionally left its customers in darkness six times in 2019, hoping to prevent its lines from sparking wildfires. Those blackouts, affecting millions of customers, earned a mere fraction of the negative publicity that inundated the utility this year.

In January, the stockholder-owned utility sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, saying it could not afford to pay an estimated $30 billion in damages from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires caused by its equipment.

As the year came to a close, a bankruptcy judge approved a pair of PG&E settlements, totaling $24.5 billion, with fire victims.

But the beleaguered utility remained under a cloud, due to Newsom’s continued refusal to approve its plan to emerge from bankruptcy.

In the summer, lawmakers approved a special fund to protect California utilities from future wildfire losses. To qualify for those billions, PG&E’s bankruptcy plan must be approved by the state — Newsom — and the bankruptcy judge by June 30, 2020.

4) Russian River flooding

The atmospheric river arrived, then stalled over Sonoma County for three days in February, dumping rain on the 1,485 square miles that drain into the Russian River.

Swiftly, inexorably, the river rose and kept rising, past its official flood stage of 32 feet, cresting finally at 45.4 feet — the highest level in a quarter century — damaging or destroying 2,572 homes and businesses.

Receding waters left scenes of sodden devastation as heart-wrenching as they were familiar.

From its headwaters east of Willits in Mendocino County, the Russian River flows 110 miles to the Pacific Ocean. But it’s in the last 25 miles or so, as it wends west through the Coast Range, past Forestville, Rio Nido, Guerneville and Monte Rio, that the river tends to do its greatest damage. It has flooded there in 36 of the past 64 years, though sometimes only to a minor level.

There was nothing minor about February’s flooding, which caused an estimated $155 million in damage — and not just along the Russian River. The Barlow, an upscale Sebastopol shopping district near the swollen Laguna de Santa Rosa, alone sustained an estimated $6 million in flood damage.

5) Fire survivors’ insurance woes

They arrived for the rally at Old Courthouse Square bearing signs and flush with righteous anger.

“Allstate, the empty hands people,” proclaimed one placard. “Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm is there — Not,” said another.

This was Sept. 27, not quite three weeks before the second anniversary of the Tubbs fire. On that day, Oct. 16, insurance companies like Allstate and State Farm cut off monthly rental benefits to policyholders who’d lost their homes in that inferno.

Insurers were required by law to cover temporary living expenses for fire survivors for 24 months. Due to widespread construction delays, only 15% of people rebuilding their homes in the wake of the historic Tubbs fire had moved by that time.

Repeated requests from fire survivors to extend their coverage another year were accepted by Farmers and CSAA Insurance, but rebuffed by State Farm, Allstate and Nationwide, among others.

6) Homeless crisis intensifies

It is ugly, unsanitary, in your face. Some 200 homeless people occupy an encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa. Those living there, in dozens of tents, face a host of health hazards, including a growing rat infestation problem and the onset of trench foot.

There’s no running water, no showers and limited trash service. Portable toilets were installed in late November.

Facing mounting pressure to address the problem, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors agreed Monday to spend $11.63 million to provide alternative housing for trail camp’s occupants. The plan calls for at least two sanctioned encampments featuring indoor and outdoor shelter and services — at a cost of more than $2 million — and the leveraging of another $5.5 million to acquire existing housing.

“I’m going to be blunt,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin. “Spending $11 million for 200 people on the Joe Rodota Trail does not help the homeless community countywide.”

While that encampment became the face of Sonoma County’s homeless crisis, its occupants are a small fraction of those experiencing this pervasive problem.

The year that’s ending with a focus on the Joe Rodota trail began with a small piece of good news on the homeless front. The 2019 Sonoma County Point-in-Time Homeless Census, conducted Jan. 25, found that 2,951 people were experiencing homelessness, down 2% from 2018, despite a continued housing crunch compounded by the 2017 wildfires.

But the tally also revealed a disturbing trend: that homeless count included 660 people younger than 24 — some as young as 12 — a 29% spike over the previous year.

7) Cold case solved

A woman from Ohio stood in Sonoma County courtroom in mid-July, then held up a wedding dress. It was white, gauzy, glittering with beads.

Kathy Cutshall had flown in for the sentencing of the man who murdered her daughter, who was engaged to be married.

In August 2004, 22-year-old Lindsay Cutshall and her fiancée, Jason Allen, 26, were on a break from their jobs as counselors at a Christian camp. After getting their picture taken in front of Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge, they got in Cutshall’s red Ford Tempo and headed for the Sonoma Coast.

They had dinner at the Jenner Inn, which had no room for them. So the young couple decided to camp on nearby Fish Head Beach.

On the morning of Aug. 18, 2004, they were found slain, each shot once in the head at close range.

That case lay cold for 13 years, until a survivalist and repeat felon named Shaun Michael Gallon, jailed in 2017 for the killing of his brother, confessed to the double murder.

Gallon also pleaded no contest to killing his younger brother, Shamus Gallon, at the family’s Forestville home. Judge Robert LaForge sentenced Gallon to serve three consecutive life terms without parole plus another 94 years in state prison for his confessed series of baffling crimes.

8) SMART jubilation and pain

Winter fog blanketing nearby hills could not mute the optimism at the grand opening of SMART’s brand new terminal in Larkspur.

That Dec. 13 celebration marked the completion of a $55.4 million, 2.1-mile rail extension from San Rafael. The opening of the Larkspur terminal links SMART passengers, at long last, with ferry service to San Francisco.

It was an upbeat day at the end of a trying year for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency. A 71-year-old man hit and killed by a train on Dec. 19 in Novato was the eighth fatality involving a SMART train this year and the twelfth death in the agency’s 2½-year history.

Federal rail officials are reviewing two SMART train crossings in Sonoma County after deaths at each location earlier this year, including the Rohnert Park intersection where five people were struck and killed in collisions with the passenger train in a 13-month period, the most recent death in September.

In a measure to go before area voters this March, SMART is asking Marin and Sonoma County residents to approve a 30-year extension of its quarter-cent sales tax. That measure, which needs a two-thirds majority to pass, would stabilize the agency’s finances, and increase the chances the rail line might someday extend north to Healdsburg and Cloverdale, as was promised when voters passed Measure Q in 2008.

9) Chanate Road tract in limbo

How fitting that one of the last few functioning offices at this sprawling, largely abandoned, 72-acre property on Chanate Road was the county morgue.

The Chanate complex, in northeast Santa Rosa, is where ambitious plans to build affordable housing units come to die.

Five years after Sutter Health pulled up stakes and moved into its gleaming new medical center complex off Mark West Springs Road, this decrepit old community hospital — with its graffiti, dirty needles and welters of wires stripped of their copper — had become both a public health hazard and a monument to the sclerotic county bureaucracy and NIMBYism contributing to the housing crisis.

In August, county supervisors decided the old hospital and other buildings on the premises will be torn down. At the same time, it began grudging negotiations to sell the property to EAH Housing. That company had been the county’s third choice. But on Aug. 13, preferred bidder California Community Housing Agency, rescinded its offer. At least the supervisors earmarked $10 million to tear down the old buildings.

10) Death in custody

What started as an early morning police pursuit ended in the death of an unarmed driver, and a move to fire a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy.

David Glen Ward had been the victim of a violent carjacking. The 52-year-old reported his green, 2003 Honda Civic stolen.

Around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 27, an off-duty Santa Rosa police detective spotted Ward’s green Honda east of Graton. Unbeknownst to police, Ward had recovered his stolen car, and was behind the wheel that morning. When authorities ordered him to pull over, he didn’t.

Following a pursuit over west county roads, Ward’s Civic was boxed in at the westernmost end of Sutton Road.

Finding Ward uncooperative, Sheriff’s Deputies Jason Little and Charles Blount attempted to pull him through the driver’s side window, striking and tasing him. Blount then wrapped his right arm around Ward’s neck, applying a type of stranglehold. During this struggle, Ward is alleged to have bitten the deputies.

Finally, Ward was removed from the car through the passenger door. Handcuffed, he was placed face down on the ground, where he stopped breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Considering that Ward was the car’s rightful owner, “It remains a mystery as to why he fled our deputies,” said Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, in a video of his violent arrest released Dec. 20.

The video ends with Essick saying he had served Blount a termination notice. Blount’s lawyer said an appeal is forthcoming.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine