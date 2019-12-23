Sonoma County supervisors set to take action on west Santa Rosa homeless encampment along Joe Rodota Trail

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday at 575 Administration Drive to discuss solutions to the Joe Rodota Trail homeless encampment, which has grown to more than 200 people.

Faced with an unrelenting homelessness crisis on the eve of Christmas, Sonoma County supervisors on Monday will decide whether to shovel nearly $12 million into potential solutions for the growing west Santa Rosa homeless encampment that has confounded city and county leaders for months.

Even the quickest proposed solutions, detailing sanctioned camps in and around Santa Rosa, have a 100-day timeframe, meaning the puddle-filled and rat-infested illegal campground that’s become a flashpoint for controversy will remain in place along Highway 12 for months, a highly visible reminder of what county leaders have called an overt societal failure.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes the Joe Rodota Trail encampment, called the timeline for action unacceptable and vowed to spend all day Monday crafting a plan to address the camp.

“It’s freezing cold, it’s raining, it’s people living in the largest homeless encampment in Sonoma County,” Hopkins said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon. “It’s not a good situation for the people on the trail. It’s not a good situation for neighbors. It’s not a good situation for trail users. In the end, it’s a disgrace.”

The camp has recently swelled to include 210 people, and this past weekend featured temporary fencing at the Brittain Lane entrance to the encampment, which stretches more than a mile from Stony Point Road to South Wright Road on the south side of Highway 12. It’s unclear who installed the fencing, as county housing staff denied involvement. Community Development Commission spokeswoman Janelle Wetzstein said such a move would come only as a direct result of instruction from the Board of Supervisors, and no such instruction has been given. Sonoma County Regional Parks owns and maintains the trail, but department staff could not be reached for comment.

Sonoma County health and housing staff will offer two suites of options to supervisors, who have shown public eagerness to take on the growing encampment officials have called a public health emergency. If supervisors move forward with one of the options, they’ll be agreeing to dedicate $10.86 million to $11.86 million in immediate and ongoing costs.

Both options consist of county-purchased housing with private bedrooms, county-leased housing and support services. Within those options, county staff propose spending up to $5 million to buy six large, multibedroom houses that could serve up to 60 people; spending $750,000 on annual leases of six to seven units to serve another 20 people; and spending $3.1 million to hire six new staffers and fund contracts for drug treatment beds and medical support.

The key difference between the two options also promises the most immediate solution: sanctioned encampments.

Supervisors will be asked to weigh a single, large sanctioned campground versus a smattering of smaller, dispersed campgrounds. Each option promises indoor and outdoor options, RV hookups and safe parking.

A newly formed homeless advocacy group called Squeaky Wheel Bicycle Coalition has come out in favor of a single large sanctioned encampment at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, which the coalition proposed in a multipage report at last week’s meeting.

The group also sent a news release Saturday objecting to multisite recommendations on the basis of efficiency.

“We believe that a single site plan will be easier to service by the county and civic organizations as well as provide the type of mutual support offered by the houseless community itself,” the group wrote in its release.