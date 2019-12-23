Sonoma County law enforcement agencies gather to honor fallen Washington deputy Cooper Dyson

Multiple law enforcement agencies on Sunday gathered to honor a fallen officer’s family, which was headed to the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport to travel to Washington.

Pierce County (Washington) Sheriff’s deputy Cooper Dyson, 25, was killed in a car crash Saturday night while en route to help a fellow officer who was working to arrest a person who had choked out a K9 partner.

During the heaviest Seattle rains in a decade, Dyson’s vehicle went off the road, rolled, and caught fire, killing the deputy and leaving behind his widow, 2-year-old child and a baby due any day. A Beechcraft King Air 350 was dispatched to bring the family members north.

Law enforcement and other agencies lined Airport Boulevard on Sunday, switching on emergency lights to honor Dyson’s service.