Ukiah man leads Mendocino County deputies on chase, arrested with firearm

A 46-year-old Ukiah man led Mendocino County deputies on a miles-long chase that ended only after CHP troopers deployed spike strips to immobilize the man’s vehicle, authorities said.

Jack Towers was arrested Friday night on suspicion of evading a peace officer, reckless driving, possessing a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The pursuit started at 6:49 p.m. Friday, when deputies saw Towers pass by on southbound Highway 162 near Covelo and attempted to pull him over for a lighting violation of some kind.

Deputies chased Towers for miles, although speeds rarely topped 45 mph, and the vehicle was eventually stopped when CHP officers deployed spike strips, according to the release.

Towers was booked into Mendocino County Jail on $35,000 bail.