Man dies after crash off of Highway 101 in northern Santa Rosa

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 23, 2019, 3:09AM
A man is dead following a single-car crash Sunday night off of Highway 101 in northern Santa Rosa.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was northbound in a Hyundai Sonata when his vehicle veered right off the roadway. It eventually came to rest in a ditch between Highway 101 and the Kaiser Permanente Parking lot off of north Mendocino Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol Santa Rosa office.

Troopers got the call at 5:11 p.m. Sunday, finding the car had driven through a chain link fence and that the driver was unresponsive. A California Highway Patrol officer broke out the passenger front window to help the driver, who was unresponsive, and paramedics took the man to Kaiser where he was ultimately pronounced dead, according to the post.

It is unknown whether alcohol or some type of medical emergency contributed to the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol Facebook post. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol office at 707-588-1400.

