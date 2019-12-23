Subscribe

CHP: Medical emergency may have caused fatal Santa Rosa crash

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 23, 2019, 8:03AM
Police suspect the man who died in a single-car crash in north Santa Rosa on Sunday may have been experiencing a medical emergency that caused him to veer off Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man's Hyundai Sonata sustained little damage, indicating it was unlikely that the impact of the crash could have caused the man’s death, said Sgt. Mary Ziegenbein. He has not been identified yet.

“The vehicle for unknown reasons just ran off the road,” Ziegenbein said. “The damage the vehicle sustained was very minimal.”

The vehicle drifted right off of the highway and drove through a chain link fence before it eventually came to rest in a ditch next to the Kaiser Permanente parking lot off of Mendocino Avenue, according to the CHP. Authorities responded at approximately 5:11 p.m. Sunday evening.

A CHP officer broke the passenger front window to help the driver, who was unresponsive, and paramedics took the man to Kaiser where he was ultimately pronounced dead, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol office at 707-588-1400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

