Police seek suspect in Santa Rosa convenience store robbery

Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a south Santa Rosa convenience store Sunday night and pepper sprayed an employee and two customers as he fled.

The suspect, who was described as a male possibly in his 20s, reportedly entered the Grog Shop Liquor and Deli on the corner of Kawana Springs Road and Santa Rosa Avenue, and asked the clerk for several items before demanding money, according to a press release.

The clerk initially thought the man was kidding, police said. He then produced what appeared to be a gun, so she complied and gave the suspect as much cash as she could before the man pepper sprayed her and two customers on his way out.

The amount of money stolen is still being determined, police said.

The suspect was described as wearing a large, black hooded sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, police said. He was also possibly wearing a dark-colored beanie, dark baggy jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigation Team at 707-543-3590.

