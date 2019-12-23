Novato man, 71, identified as pedestrian fatally struck by SMART train

The 71-year-old pedestrian who died when he was hit by a SMART train on Friday in Novato was identified as Ernest Caldwell Jr., of Novato, the Marin County Coroner’s Office announced Monday.

Caldwell was struck by a northbound train at 7:48 p.m. while he was on foot in the vicinity of the road-level pedestrian crossing at Grant Avenue near Railroad Avenue, authorities said.

All of the train warning signals and safety equipment were operating properly at the time of the incident, according to Novato police, who are leading the investigation.

Caldwell was a longtime Sonoma County resident before moving to Novato, according to public records. He maintained an apartment in Santa Rosa for at least 15 years and previously lived in Sebastopol dating to 1988, records indicated.

The Marin County Coroner’s Office released Caldwell’s name after notifying relatives. His family members could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

The death marked the eighth this year involving a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train, and 12th on the tracks since passenger service began in August 2017.

Investigators are still trying to determine why Caldwell was in the area at the time, said Novato Police Sgt. Nick Frey.

The department has viewed video footage from the train, but is waiting for additional Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit video shot from the new downtown Novato station platform, which sits just south of the collision site.

“We’re looking at all the different angles that led up to this,” said Frey. “The video is huge to help us put all the pieces of the puzzle back together. I don’t want to surmise why he was there or what he was doing prior to the impact with the train.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.