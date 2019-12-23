Crescent City hopes for a comeback by embracing its boogeyman: tsunamis

Alex Fallman sucked down a martini and sliced into a ribeye steak, greeting fellow diners at the Good Harvest Cafe by name.

Three years into his job as a city councilman, Fallman's take on this Northern California harbor town was not that of a civic booster. His words unspooled like a dirge.

"Cool, worldly things don't happen here," the 23-year-old said.

Crescent City is a land of wild beauty, where towering redwoods meet quiet, foggy beaches. It's also a place of economic despair. As with many small California towns, its downtown is marked by empty storefronts. Homeless men shoot methamphetamine in the beachfront park.

Nearly one-third of residents live below the poverty line — double the state and U.S. average. The median annual income of $27,029 is less than half the state median.

But city leaders have not given up hope. The future of their isolated town lies not in fishing and the long-gone logging jobs that once defined it, they say, but in tourism — even of the dark variety.

And so they have embraced their boogeyman: tsunamis.

Forty-one tsunamis have smashed into Crescent City since 1933, according to Humboldt State emeritus professor of geology Lori Dengler.

In 1964, Crescent City earned the nickname Comeback Town, USA, after a tsunami killed 11 people and destroyed 29 city blocks, forever transforming downtown. Some say a comeback never really came. Since then, tsunamis repeatedly have wrecked the harbor and the economy.

There are several reasons the town is uniquely susceptible to tsunamis, Dengler said, including exposure — it is low-lying and juts out into the Pacific — and the bowl shape of the continental shelf, which traps tsunamis' energy and bounces waves back and forth.

"It does sort of get you on the map, sort of like Tornado Alley," said City Manager Eric Wier, who has a sign in his office for Tsunami Way, a nonexistent road name he thinks would be catchy. "When you are here, you need to be aware of tsunamis. We have a great history. Come learn about it. But also know, if something happens, where you should go."

Already in existence are the Tsunami Lanes bowling alley, SeaQuake Brewing and Tsunami Games video game shop. Murals of crashing waves adorn buildings.

There's an official Tsunami Walking Tour of downtown. But it can be bleak. One metal kiosk has pictures of people gathering at a creek in 1964 as bodies are being recovered.

At the Crescent City Harbor, which was damaged by a tsunami in 2011, the harbormaster is trying to fund the building of a Tsunami Experience Center, which would function as a vertical evacuation center — and tourist draw.

Some city leaders see hope in Crescent City being designated last year as an economic "opportunity zone," qualifying it for federal tax breaks meant to spur investment in poor communities. But so far the program has not brought investors, city officials said.

Fallman believes one of the city's best opportunities is its sister city relationship with the similarly tsunami-prone Japanese city of Rikuzentakata, which has spawned a children's book and trips by local politicians and students to Japan.

The partnership formed after a barnacle-covered fishing boat from Rikuzentakata, which had been bobbing in the Pacific Ocean for two years after a tsunami, washed up on Crescent City's shores in 2013.

The relationship will be featured in an NBC Sports segment set to air during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Last month, the City Council and Del Norte County Board of Supervisors, believing the feel-good segment will send visitors flocking, agreed to help fund a $59,000 marketing consultant to help, among other things, train the public for "what to do when media show up in town."