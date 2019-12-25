‘Now we can move forward’: Santa Rosa couple rebuilds Coffey Park home in time for holidays

For the first time in three years, Jim and LuAnn Scally are celebrating Christmas in their own home.

After the Tubbs fire burned through Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood and destroyed their house in 2017, the couple started the process of rebuilding. It was a “torturous” 26 months — emotionally, physically and financially, LuAnn said. Finally, almost three weeks ago, they picked up their keys and walked into their new home.

“It feels good (to be home),” LuAnn, 59, said. “It’s just been so special.”

The Scallys are known for their annual Christmas lights display at their home. Last year, they put up lights on their home’s wooden frame while it was under construction. But there just wasn’t time for them to do their typical display this year — it usually takes two months to set up.

They still decorated for the holidays, though. A couple of small trees on their front lawn are decorated with Christmas ornaments, and stockings hang over the mantelpiece inside. Their oldest son wanted them to get the biggest tree that would fit in the house, and they did — the decorative ornament on top of the tree stops just barely short of the ceiling.

Over the weekend, they held a family gathering at their new home and everyone gifted them ornaments for their Christmas tree. They hosted dinner at their house on Christmas Eve, per tradition. LuAnn said decorating for the holidays was “really good” for the family, to help them get back to some normalcy.

And while they’re both grateful and relieved to be home in time for the holidays, settling back into their lives has also forced them to deal with the emotional fallout of the 2017 fires.

“You think that you’re going to walk in and shut the door and your life is going to be rewound 24, 26 months and we’re just going to go on like it never happened, but really, it’s hard,” LuAnn said. “It’s great to be home, it’s wonderful, but ... now we’re having to deal with the real loss that we had.”

The Scallys have lived in their house on Crimson Lane for nearly 30 years — their eldest son was just 4 months old when they moved in, and their 23-year-old son was born and raised there. They wanted to keep their new home as close to the original as possible, and made just a few changes to the floor plan to modernize the house.

“There’s just a lot of memories in this location,” LuAnn said.

The night of the fire, they were up late watching the news when their neighbor pounded on their front door and told them they had to get out. There weren’t any Nixle alerts or evacuation warnings, and, thinking they would probably be back home in the next day or so, all they took with them were their phones and iPads.

The normally five-minute drive to their son’s house near Jennings Avenue and Marlow Road took them over an hour because of the traffic. Once there, LuAnn got an email from OnStar, which told her that all of her car’s tires had gone flat. That’s when she knew the house was gone.

“It was just devastating,” LuAnn said, her eyes watering.