Army officer returns home to San Diego to say goodbye to mother before deportation

The Cruz family's home on Thursday evening could have been the scene of any family reunited for the holiday season.

The grandchildren played in the yard with their uncle, an Army officer who had returned home that morning. The grandmother doted on the youngest, a toddler. The air inside her home's newly erected wooden fence echoed their laughter.

But mixed in with the joy of togetherness was the knowledge that right after the holidays, the family matriarch Rocio Rebollar Gomez, 50, will have to leave the United States.

Rebollar Gomez is waiting for a miracle, her only remaining option after all legal avenues for keeping her in the United States have been exhausted. But she believes it will come before Immigration and Customs Enforcement requires her to leave the country on January 2.

"The only gift that we want this year is for grandma to be here," Rebollar Gomez said in Spanish.

Meanwhile, her son 2nd Lt. Gibram Cruz, 30, will spend about three days at home from his post in Arizona as an Army intelligence officer. He arrived Thursday morning at the San Diego airport to a swarm of hugs and tears where his family waited for him at the curb. He leaves again on Sunday morning.

He will not have any more time off over the holidays to be with his family, including his mother's birthday on December 29.

"I'm here essentially to say goodbye to my mom," he said.

As an intelligence officer, the process to get permission to travel outside the U.S. for personal reasons is long and complicated, he said, which will make it difficult for him to visit his mother after her deportation.

Rebollar Gomez tried applying for a special program that protects family members of U.S. military personnel while they serve, but that program is discretionary, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied the request at the beginning of December.

When that happened, ICE informed Rebollar Gomez she would have to leave the United States in January.

USCIS has declined to comment on the case.

"The immigration laws of the United States allow an alien to pursue relief from removal; however, once they have exhausted all due process and appeals, they remain subject to a final order of removal from an immigration judge and that order must be carried out," ICE said when asked about the case.

Rebollar Gomez's attorney, Tessa Cabrera, asked ICE for discretion, and several members of Congress have told the family they would do the same. So far, ICE has maintained its order that Rebollar Gomez must leave.

"Right now the case is in ICE's hands," Cabrera said. "We're waiting for a miracle. There's not more that I can do as an attorney to help her."

Though she has no criminal history, Rebollar Gomez's immigration history is complicated.

She first came to the U.S. in 1988. In the mid-90s, she was picked up in an immigration raid at the hotel where she worked when she was about seven months pregnant with her youngest daughter and found herself back in Mexico that same day.

With two children who needed her in the U.S., she quickly returned, crossing illegally again into the country.

She was removed from the United States again twice in the mid-2000s.

ICE confirmed the details of Rebollar Gomez's immigration history.

"Ms. Rebollar is currently pending departure to Mexico in accordance with federal law," said Lauren Mack, spokeswoman for the agency.