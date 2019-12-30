Subscribe

Sonoma County's most memorable moments of the decade

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 30, 2019, 9:08AM
The past decade has been filled with athletic feats, historic milestones and catastrophic events.

From gruesome drug-related crimes to the most destructive and deadly wildfires in California history, the coast has had its fair share of hardships.

But there also have been high points. In 2015, Santa Rosa’s Kevin Jorgeson made international news when he completed a historic three-week free-climb of Yosemite’s Dawn Wall with partner Tommy Caldwell. In 2016, Maya DiRado brought home three Olympic medals in the final swimming competition of her professional career. And in 2017, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors celebrated a major historic, milestone swearing in a female majority to its five-member board.

What are the stories that made us laugh, cry and think in the last decade? Click through our gallery above to find out. To learn more, explore our interactive timeline.

