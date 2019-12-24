Man stabbed in fight at Santa Rosa Plaza

One man was injured in a stabbing after a fight broke out at a department store inside Santa Rosa Plaza Monday night, leaving police searching for a suspect believed to be involved with a gang.

Witnesses told Santa Rosa Police that the fight, reported at 8:21 p.m., may have been gang-related, and one person was seen holding a knife, according to a news release.

Responding officers located one of the subjects, a 29-year-old Hispanic man, at the southern entrance to the mall. The man, who had been stabbed, was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury, the release said.

The stabbing suspect fled and was not located. He was described as a male in his early 20s with a medium build, wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Santa Rosa Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact the Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.

