Fort Bragg man suspected of using chainsaw to cut down PG&E pole

A Fort Bragg man is suspected of using a chainsaw to cut down a PG&E utility pole and caused damage to an AT&T line and nearby dental office in a spree of alleged vandalism along the Highway 1 corridor.

Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving reports of suspicious activity in the 18000 block of North Highway 1 in Fort Bragg, according to Sheriff Sgt. Ze Lima.

When they arrived, they located Travis Moore, 29, who had a felony warrant for a parole violation, and detained him after a struggle.

Later, deputies returned to the same area after receiving reports of a vandalized utility pole, and found a chainsaw that had been pinched underneath a completely severed pole, Lima said.

Parked across the highway was Moore’s vehicle, which had items deputies believe directly linked him to the damage on the PG&E pole, Lima said. The pole also carried an AT&T communications cable, and that, too, was cut.

PG&E employees spent most of the day replacing the pole, a cost of more than $60,000, the utility said. Several homes and businesses on both sides of the highway lost power, Lima said, and a construction company was brought in to direct traffic while a utility crew worked on the repairs.

The cost to AT&T and the extent of the damage is still being determined.

Moore’s car was parked in front of a dental office where the entry door and patio railing had been damaged, Lima said.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release any information about the motive, but “there was impairment involved,” Lima said.

Due to Moore’s parole violation, he is being held at the Mendocino County Jail on no-bail status. Although, the Mendocino County Superior Court ordered a bond enhancement of $100,000 based on the losses Moore allegedly caused.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.