Police recover 100 stolen packages, arrest 2 in Roseville

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 24, 2019, 10:17AM

ROSEVILLE — Police in Northern California arrested two men who were found with about 100 stolen packages during a traffic stop.

KTXL-TV reports police say they stopped 30-year-old Movses Dermishyan and 39-year-old Jacob Booth as part of a stolen tailgate investigation and found the stolen packages and the tailgate.

Officials say a witness saw the tailgate theft and gave police a physical description of the suspects’ van.

Officers on Friday tracked down the van nearby and found the stolen tailgate inside along with dozens of packages that were stolen from across Placer and Sacramento counties.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into South Placer County Jail on numerous charges, including grand theft and illegal drug possession.

