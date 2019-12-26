Subscribe

Sebastopol police lieutenant named acting chief; city starts recruitment process

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 25, 2019, 9:35PM
A veteran Sebastopol Police Department officer will inherit temporary responsibility of the agency this week following the retirement of Chief James Conner, who announced his departure in September less than two weeks after rank-and-file officers told city leaders they lacked confidence in his leadership.

Lt. Gregory DeVore, who was hired as a Sebastopol police officer in 2004, will assume the role as acting chief of police when Conner’s shift ends Thursday afternoon, DeVore said. He hopes to turn his new ranking into a permanent position, though he’ll need to apply for the job, given the city launched a recruitment process to select a new chief last week.

“I came into a department ... that was loved by the public,” DeVore said. “I want to make sure that we stay with that and head back that way.”

DeVore, 60, who has served as Conner’s second in command for two years, said he recognizes improving employees’ trust in the department’s leadership will be one of his greatest challenges in light of the no-confidence vote the Sebastopol Police Officers’ Association passed against Conner in mid-September.

The union said low morale and poor leadership from the department’s top cop led them to the unprecedented no-confidence vote, which the union followed with demands that Conner resign or be removed as chief by city leaders.

Conner, who did not respond to emailed requests for an interview Wednesday, previously defended his leadership, calling the no confidence vote a motion carried out by a small group of people upset over personnel issues, some of which stemmed from before his time as chief. The vote sped up his plans to retire by about a year or two, however, Conner said. He became the department’s chief in November 2017, taking over for Jeff Weaver, who led the department for 14 years before his retirement in 2017.

“Some might think that you might need a total change, a new person,” DeVore said of department reactions to his bid for chief. “My response is that I’m not a Jeff Weaver and I’m not a James Conner. I’m my own person and I have my own beliefs as to how the department should run.”

Salvador Villanueva, the vice president of the Sebastopol police union, said members had not yet reached a consensus about whether they backed DeVore as the permanent chief of police.

They were, however, optimistic that city leaders were listening to union members about what they were looking for in a leader and appeared committed to a transparent hiring process.

Among the traits union members looked for was a leader with a passion for small town community policing and who has the ability to inspire community members and employees alike, Villanueva said, reading from a prepared statement.

“What we’re looking for is somebody who can lead us in the right direction, something different from the leadership that we’ve seen in the past, whether that’s Lt. DeVore or not,” Villanueva said in an interview after reading the statement. “We’ve offered (the city) what we feel we want in a police chief and they’re running with it.”

Small town community policing is what drew DeVore to the Sebastopol Police Department in 2002, when he began as a community service volunteer, he said.

He had graduated No. 1 in his class at the Santa Rosa Junior College Police Academy about three years before, a decision he made after a 15-year career as a maintenance supervisor for property management companies in the Bay Area.

He liked the small-town atmosphere of Sebastopol, an attribute that he hoped would lead to frequent interactions with residents and business owners.

One of his training officers at the academy, Weaver, also encouraged him to go on ride-alongs to gauge his interest in working at the department, he said.

DeVore landed a full-time officer position when one opened up in 2004. From there, he worked as a patrol officer and spent a three-year stint as a motorcycle officer starting in 2007.

He described that time as his favorite assignment, in part because of his interest in traffic enforcement and collision investigations.

Weaver then promoted DeVore to sergeant and he rose in rank once again to a lieutenant in November 2017, about when Conner was sworn in as chief. Weaver moved DeVore to a leadership position after seeing his ability to defuse situations, even when confronted with people in distress or who are upset with officers at the department, Weaver said.

In addition to showing a patient attitude and a strong work ethic, DeVore also proved to be a thoughtful decision-maker in his time as a sergeant.

“He’s got the right balance,” Weaver said. “There’s people that are so prudent that they don’t do anything, ever, and he’s not that,” Weaver said, adding that he supports DeVore being picked as the permanent police chief. “But he doesn’t do anything that is reckless.”

DeVore plans to submit his application for the police chief job, which was posted Dec. 16, by the start of the year. In the meantime, DeVore will receive a 5% increase in his annual salary, currently about $121,000, for being promoted to acting chief. If selected to the position permanently, he anticipates staying in the role for three to five years.

Applications are due Feb. 18 and preliminary interviews will take place until about mid-March. Finalists will be interviewed again later that month, a recruitment brochure for the job said. The annual salary for the job ranges between about $121,800 to $148,000.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

