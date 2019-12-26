Local advocates serve Christmas dinners and holiday smiles to homeless on Joe Rodota Trail

A 52-year-old man cradled two small boxes of food and a couple paper plates filled with apple pie as he prepared to mount his beat-up beach cruiser near the Joe Rodota Trail on Wednesday. When a passerby asked if he was going to try to ride it, he tersely replied that he’d do more than try.

The determined cyclist, who goes by the name Paya, said he’d been living on the streets for 40 years and for a few months along the trail with more than 200 people in the largest homeless encampment in Sonoma County.

Having access to a Christmas meal that included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and dessert means “everything,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for them,” he said, gesturing to the people behind a table laden with food, “a lot of people would have to struggle even harder.”

The food was made available by Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise amid preparations for its annual Christmas dinner and was shared by local homeless advocates trying to make the holiday more bearable for those living along the Rodota trail in west Santa Rosa.

Over the past six months, the trailside collective has grown from a few tents and tarps to become the largest-ever encampment in Santa Rosa’s history. Local government officials have been slow to address the encampment, which presents myriad humanitarian and public health problems.

It wasn’t until last week that the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors agreed to spend about $11 million on projects to house trail residents: setting up two sanctioned indoor-outdoor encampments with on-site services and buying or leasing homes for up to 80 people.

But those projects will take months to come to fruition, and the trail encampment appears set in place through the rainy season. That makes the Christmas Day efforts of those like Rochelle Roberts, of Sebastopol, all the more meaningful to those who temporarily live along the trail.

Roberts and her sister in November set up a Facebook group, Sonoma County Acts of Kindness, as a rallying platform for people who wanted to help others who are experiencing homelessness. For example, after Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day when rain hit the region, Roberts on Wednesday morning put out a call for tarps and tents. When she arrived later that day, she had six tents in the back of her truck.

Giving away Christmas dinners to homeless people offers them a sense of unity and family that many others may take for granted during the holiday season, she said.

“It just gives them that little light inside,” Roberts said.

When a woman approached her and asked for three meals, presumably to share with others living along the trail, Roberts didn’t hesitate: “Honey, take them.”

Near the food table, Miguel Elliott had set up an adobe oven and was handing out personal pizzas he cooked. He talked of his homeless shelter plan to sell similar ovens to pay for small homes made from clay, sand and straw he called “hobbitats” — a reference to the small houses occupied by diminutive fictional characters in “The Lord of the Rings” series — while ensuring that anyone who walked near his makeshift kitchen had an opportunity to grab a slice or two.

“I wanted to help out,” said Elliott, who came “to spread Christmas cheer and to lend a helping hand to those in need.”

