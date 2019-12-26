Firefighters rescue dog from burning Petaluma home

Nobody was home late Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in the kitchen of an east Petaluma home, damaging the property and forcing firefighters to treat one small dog with specialized equipment for smoke inhalation.

Residents learned of the fire when a family member stopped by the home on Grouse Lane to pick up two dogs, and they were hit with a wave of heat and smoke upon entering the home, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.

Firefighters were summoned at 11:14 a.m., with Cal Fire, Rancho Adobe Fire, Wilmar Fire and Sonoma Fire all responding to a fire that was later found to have started in the stove area of the kitchen, despite nobody being home at the time, according to the release. It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to control the blaze.

As fire crews were in the process of responding, the family members took evasive action to rescue one of their two dogs.

“They made their way to the back exterior of the home, broke out the sliding glass door where one of the dogs was able to exit,” according to the release. “The family members then started to extinguish the fire with a garden hose until fire crews arrived to bring the fire under control.”

Petaluma Battalion Chief Kevin Weaver said the family had made good progress with the garden hose by the time firefighters arrived.

When crews searched the home for victims, they found a small dog in a back bedroom suffering from smoke inhalation, and brought the dog to the front yard for treatment with specialized equipment in firefighters’ “FIDO BAG,” including a breathing apparatus shaped to fit any pet’s muzzle and provide needed oxygen. Weaver said his agency, as well as Rancho Adobe, have each had FIDO BAGs for several years.

In a photo shared to the Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 Facebook page, one firefighter holds the oxygen mask over the dog’s muzzle while two other firefighters look on in the front yard of the home.

The family would later take the dog to the veterinarian, and the dog’s condition is unknown at this time.

No people were injured in the fire, but the home was determined by a Petaluma Building Department official to be uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage, as well as damage to the home’s electrical system, according to the release.

The homeowners planned to stay with family.