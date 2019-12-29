Subscribe

Lake Sonoma a north county destination with something for everyone

ANN CARRANZA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 29, 2019, 1:29AM
Friends of Lake Sonoma

lakesonoma.org.

Annual membership is $30.

Sonoma County Bowmen

707-763-6574

scbarchery.net.

$50 per calendar year, with a $50 initiation fee charged to all new membership, as well as those registering late.

Milt Brandt Visitor Center

707-431-4533

spn.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lake-Sonoma/Visitor-Center.

The Marina at Lake Sonoma

707-433-2200

lakesonoma.com.

The Ranch at Lake Sonoma

707-494-4449

Email: theranchatlakesonoma@outlook.com

theranchatlakesonoma.com.

At the confluence of Warms Springs Creek and Dry Creek, Lake Sonoma arose behind Warm Springs Dam when it was completed in 1983. Now, it is a foremost recreation area with easy access from Geyserville, Healdsburg and Cloverdale.

For thousands of years, the Mihilakawna and Makahmo Pomo peoples, speaking a common Southern Pomo language, called the area home and enjoyed living in an area rich with natural resources.

Now the 17,615-acre park area offers activities ranging from fishing and hunting to horseback trail rides, from tours at the Milt Brandt Visitor Center and fish hatchery to informal

bird watching, from the boating and jet skis to an archery range, promising memorable experiences for all ages and activity levels.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers manages the recreation area. Chris Schooley is the USACE park manager for both Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino. The two lakes are linked by watershed and operations, and were brought together under one manager several years ago. Both have earthen dams and fish hatcheries, though incubation of the eggs and caring for the fry are done at the Lake Sonoma hatchery.

According to Schooley, 42, linking the two lakes has helped with resources, provided cohesive hatchery and recreation activities, and helped fulfill the educational component of their mandate.

“It’s a great team,” said Schooley of his staff of 30. “These dedicated people have chosen to serve the public. We want people to come out and enjoy themselves — to make memories.” He does offer the reminder that park rangers are not police officers, their job is visitor assistance and education.

“These civil servants are here to educate and improve peoples’ experience of enjoying their federal lands,” he said.

Much of what happens at Lake Sonoma intersects with the nonprofit Friends of Lake Sonoma, which was formed in 1974 under the name Citizens for Community Improvement.

The Friends is “a cadre of volunteers that support the interpretive and education programs managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Sonoma,” according to their website. “We provide funding to help maintain the park and keep key facilities open to public access.”

“If you have an interest or stake in the lake, you’re usually involved with the Friends,” said Jane Young, the group’s executive director. The organization supports the educational programs at the hatchery in part by funding buses for field trips. Approximately 4,000 students go through hatchery educational programs yearly.

“The hatchery is critical to fishing stocks and the flood control really makes a difference,” she continued.

The Milt Brandt Visitor Center offers education to the public, as well as a gift shop. Their exhibits include Native American artifacts, as well as a history of the dam. In addition, there are a number of native taxidermied animals to aid visitors’ understanding of the wildlife that lives nearby. It is also the entrance to the Don Clausen Fish Hatchery.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife manages the steelhead hatchery, under a contract with the Corps. The project ebbs and flows from year to year and through the seasons. The steelhead and fish ladder area is open to the public.

While steelhead and Coho salmon are both on the endangered species list, Coho salmon face the bigger struggle to survive.

To fulfill the mandate of the hatchery to play a role in the recovery of endangered species, in about 2000, the Corps opened a new “breeders and seeders” program for the Coho. In a building, not open to the general public yet, Coho breeding stock is managed to create more fry to seed into the creeks and streams in the fish’s historical range.

“The work is wet, wild and rewarding,” according to Corps biologist Ben White, as he struggled with a Coho male resisting being scanned and tagged. Because of the decline in populations, they have reached a genetic bottleneck. Their project is providing fish with genetic diversity for seeding into places like Santa Cruz and Marin County, as well as Sonoma County.

White has been with the Coho program for 15 years. At its inception, there were only a dozen or so Coho in the entire watershed. The program is working, albeit at a slow pace, as there are now 600-700 Coho in the watershed. Their ultimate goal is to reach 10,000 fish and eventual delisting of the species in this watershed.

The Ranch at Lake Sonoma is owned and operated by Nikki and David Baxes, along with their two children, Billie Boe, 10, and Lilybell, 13, in a lease agreement with the marina. The two adults are also Friends of Lake Sonoma.

“It’s quiet,” said David Baxes. “It’s a throwback to western times.” They both wax eloquent when talking about the area’s vistas from horseback.

The Ranch, located at the South Lake Trailhead, has 19 horses, a mule and four donkeys. Younger children, as well as those under 70 pounds, ride the donkeys. The guided rides are offered along multiuse trails that include hiking and biking, along with horseback riding, though they say encountering hikers and bikers is rare.

The Baxes have opened 3 miles of new trails, as well as helped maintain the regular trails. In addition to the trail rides, they offer a wedding venue and other events in the barn, including a summer concert series. Year-round rides are available seven days a week, depending on weather.

“We’re blessed, fortunate to have an event space where people leave happy,” said Nikki Baxes, who also said the concert series will begin again in May or June. They hosted as many as 300 people during last year’s concerts. Food trucks are available during the concerts, and beer and wine are available for purchase.

The Marina at Lake Sonoma is home to 366 boat slips. A recent renovation led to state of the art concrete docks. They also rent paddle boards, kayaks, wave runners and a patio (party) boat on pontoons, plus fishing boats. According to the proprietor, Rick Herbert, 64, much of their work involves boat rentals.

In addition, they have a campground with 16 sites, a day use beach area with barbecues.

For those wanting to reserve a boat slip, Herbert recommends a call to the marina office to get on the waiting list. The waitlist time depends on a match between the boat and slip size. Two-thirds of the spaces are reserved 12 months of the year.

Sonoma County Bowmen vice president George Russell is an archery hunter, as well as a volunteer with the organization and its home range at Lake Sonoma. There are two courses at the range, one typically used for target archery competitors, the other more often used by hunters. Russell has been interested in bows since the days of his toy archery sets on his grandfather’s apple ranch in Watsonville. He grew up hunting and fishing.

“The club is inclusive,” Russell said. “There’s a good mix of friendships and personal challenges, as well as preparation in competitive archery or hunting.” However, the main goal is to have a “safe environment.” To that end, they hold a work party at the Lake Sonoma range on the second Saturday of each month.

The range at Lake Sonoma is a public range, though Sonoma County Bowmen installed the range and continue to manage it. Work parties maintain trails and the 28 targets and they work cooperatively with the Corps. Annually, the range is inspected by the state for safety.

On the second Sunday, they hold club shoots. There are about 70  archers in the club, though that number changes from year to year.

“Our purpose is most important,” said Russell. “We’re here to help build skill and friendship among people who love the outdoors.”

Jayson Collard, who also serves on the board of the Friends of Lake Sonoma, represents and works with hunting programs at and for the lake, as well as offering his services as a private guide. Only bow hunting, both crossbows and longbows, are allowed in the recreation area.

Currently the Lake Sonoma pig hunting season is open to the public until March, as there are not as many users at the lake during those months. A hunting license is needed, as well as a pig tag.

There is a very large population of feral hogs around the lake. Hunters are not allowed to cross onto private property, and the lake area is defined by fences.

Hunters can access the recreation area on foot or by boat.

In general, Collard noted, those hunting with bows, “need a bigger skill set to bow hunt,” though he says a “crossbow is a good alternative, (because it’s) easier to sight and trigger.” He noted that strong woodsman skills are needed in order to get closer to the animals.

Collard donates proceeds from his Lake Sonoma hunts back to the Friends of Lake Sonoma.

