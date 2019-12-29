Lake Sonoma a north county destination with something for everyone

$50 per calendar year, with a $50 initiation fee charged to all new membership, as well as those registering late.

At the confluence of Warms Springs Creek and Dry Creek, Lake Sonoma arose behind Warm Springs Dam when it was completed in 1983. Now, it is a foremost recreation area with easy access from Geyserville, Healdsburg and Cloverdale.

For thousands of years, the Mihilakawna and Makahmo Pomo peoples, speaking a common Southern Pomo language, called the area home and enjoyed living in an area rich with natural resources.

Now the 17,615-acre park area offers activities ranging from fishing and hunting to horseback trail rides, from tours at the Milt Brandt Visitor Center and fish hatchery to informal

bird watching, from the boating and jet skis to an archery range, promising memorable experiences for all ages and activity levels.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers manages the recreation area. Chris Schooley is the USACE park manager for both Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino. The two lakes are linked by watershed and operations, and were brought together under one manager several years ago. Both have earthen dams and fish hatcheries, though incubation of the eggs and caring for the fry are done at the Lake Sonoma hatchery.

According to Schooley, 42, linking the two lakes has helped with resources, provided cohesive hatchery and recreation activities, and helped fulfill the educational component of their mandate.

“It’s a great team,” said Schooley of his staff of 30. “These dedicated people have chosen to serve the public. We want people to come out and enjoy themselves — to make memories.” He does offer the reminder that park rangers are not police officers, their job is visitor assistance and education.

“These civil servants are here to educate and improve peoples’ experience of enjoying their federal lands,” he said.

Much of what happens at Lake Sonoma intersects with the nonprofit Friends of Lake Sonoma, which was formed in 1974 under the name Citizens for Community Improvement.

The Friends is “a cadre of volunteers that support the interpretive and education programs managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Sonoma,” according to their website. “We provide funding to help maintain the park and keep key facilities open to public access.”

“If you have an interest or stake in the lake, you’re usually involved with the Friends,” said Jane Young, the group’s executive director. The organization supports the educational programs at the hatchery in part by funding buses for field trips. Approximately 4,000 students go through hatchery educational programs yearly.

“The hatchery is critical to fishing stocks and the flood control really makes a difference,” she continued.

The Milt Brandt Visitor Center offers education to the public, as well as a gift shop. Their exhibits include Native American artifacts, as well as a history of the dam. In addition, there are a number of native taxidermied animals to aid visitors’ understanding of the wildlife that lives nearby. It is also the entrance to the Don Clausen Fish Hatchery.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife manages the steelhead hatchery, under a contract with the Corps. The project ebbs and flows from year to year and through the seasons. The steelhead and fish ladder area is open to the public.

While steelhead and Coho salmon are both on the endangered species list, Coho salmon face the bigger struggle to survive.