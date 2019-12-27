Man sentenced in attacks on Forestville barista, Sonoma County Jail deputies

A 27-year-old Santa Rosa man who attacked a barista at a Forestville coffee shop in July 2018 and later attempted to stab a correctional deputy with a homemade weapon while in jail was sentenced this week to 29 years to life in state prison.

The sentence, handed down Tuesday by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Dana Simonds, followed Sean Seeman’s conviction on 12 felonies in two separate jury trials, including attempted sexual assault with a weapon, attempted kidnapping for purposes of sexual assault and attempted murder of a peace officer, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Seeman, an ex-convict originally from New York and Alabama, and who prosecutors described as a homeless man in Santa Rosa, also was convicted of several counts of “gassing,” which is when an inmate throws bodily fluids at jail staff members or other inmates.

In July 2018, Seeman attempted to drag a 22-year-old barista at Roasters Espresso Bar into the bathroom while holding a nail to her neck. Seeman threatened to kill the barista if she didn’t comply, the news release said. The barista fought back, and eventually a customer in the shop intervened by driving a nearby milk crate into Seeman’s face. Seeman fought back and threatened the customer, but the customer was able to hold him down until sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested Seeman.

While awaiting trial on attempted sexual assault and kidnapping, he committed multiple acts of gassing against custodial officers working in the Sonoma County Jail, the news release said.

On July 10, Seeman lunged at a deputy who entered his cell for routine maintenance services, the news release said. He attempted to stab the deputy in the neck with a sharp weapon he made out of a toothbrush, prosecutors said. A second deputy arrived and helped pin Seeman down before knocking the weapon from his hand. Ultimately, the two deputies subdued him.

A few months later, while Seeman was being escorted by a deputy to the courtroom for a jury trial in the jail assault when he attacked the deputy and attempted to grab his weapon, the news release said.

In addition to his sentence in state prison, Seeman is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Seeman was convicted in 2014 of multiple felony charges, including battery against a peace officer by gassing and possessing drugs or alcohol while in jail.