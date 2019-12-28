Sonoma County residents have several options to recycle Christmas trees

As the holiday season comes to a close, Sonoma County residents looking for ways to dispose of their Christmas trees have a number of environmentally friendly recycling options.

Unflocked trees can be turned into mulch and compost rather than being thrown in landfills.

“It’s the environmentally responsible thing to do,” said Derek Nelson, operations manager for Recology Sonoma Marin.

Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 10, Santa Rosa residents can cut their trees in half to fit inside their green bin for pickup on their regular trash collection day, Nelson said.

Residents who can’t cut their trees can either bring them to one of the Sonoma County Transfer Stations until Jan. 17 or take them to other drop-off locations in the county, Nelson said. The transfer stations will accept up to two unflocked trees at no cost.

Santa Rosa resident Steve Stavropoulos took his tree to the drop-off location at the Jockey Club entrance at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Friday afternoon. The Santa Rosa location will accept recycled trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Jan. 10.

“It’s very simple — there’s no cost to it,” Stavropoulos, 48, said. “You know that the trees get recycled and put back in the environment.”

Other dropoff locations in the county include the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, the Rohnert Park Fire Station on Snyder Lane and the Sebastopol Corporation Yard on Morris Street, which will all accept trees from until Jan. 17, according to the Zero Waste Sonoma website. The Windsor Corporation Yard on Windsor Road will also accept trees until Feb. 1.

Those who want their trees picked up from their home can call 707-565-3333 before Jan. 11 to make an appointment for a nonprofit in the area to do so. This includes several boy scout troops, who plan to pick up trees Saturday and Sunday as well as Jan. 4-5 and Jan. 11-12. Many of the troops ask for a small donation of $7 or $10 for the service.

Jennifer Masterson, committee chair for Boy Scout Troop 8 in Petaluma, said her troop has been picking up trees from Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Cotati residents since at least the 1980s. She estimated that the 36 boys in her troop may hit about 20,000 homes in the three cities. She added that the service not only helps boys learn about environmental stewardship, but also allows them to earn money to pay for their summer camp.

“Mainly, it’s to teach the boys about recycling and being careful with our resources,” Masterson said. “The scouts learn ... how important it is for us to maintain that sense of responsibility as a consumer to give back to the environment in this area.”

