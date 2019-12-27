National Weather Service warns of powerful waves along Sonoma Coast

People visiting Sonoma County beaches, and others farther south on the California coast, may face unusually powerful waves on Friday, the National Weather Service warned.

The increased risk of sneaker waves, or unexpectedly intense waves that extend much farther onto beaches compared to prior waves, began at 8 a.m. and will last until 9 p.m., the weather service said.

Steep, west-facing beaches spanning from Sonoma County to Monterey County are most likely to be affected, said Anna Schneider, a meteorologist for the weather service.

“People who aren’t expecting (the wave) can get caught up in that and get dragged out to the ocean,” Schneider said.

Schneider recommends beachgoers avoid turning their back to the shore and swimming in high-risk areas without a lifeguard present. Dogs should be kept on a leash to prevent them from being swept up by sneaker waves and children should be kept close too, she added.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.