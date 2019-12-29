Windsor man suspected in wrong-way motorcycle chase in Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a Windsor man Friday after officers said the motorcyclist defied an attempted traffic stop and led them on a chase while intoxicated.

Jonathan Contreras- Torres, 28, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and violating probation for past driving-related offenses as well as driving under the influence of drugs, driving the wrong way on a major road, driving on a suspended license and driving without a mandated interlock device, according to the Police Department. He remained in custody Saturday afternoon on a bond of at least $25,000.

An officer at about 5:30 p.m. Friday attempted to pull over Contreras- Torres, whom police said was speeding, on Guerneville Road near Steele Way, the Police Department said in a statement.

The motorcyclist refused to stop, instead driving past Coddingtown Mall onto Range Avenue, where he topped out at about 75 mph, police said. When he reached Piner Road, he drove westbound in the eastbound lanes before abandoning his motorcycle on a sidewalk along Bay Village Circle near Piner and Marlow roads. Contreras-Torres then was arrested in a nearby parking lot.

Despite the brief blip of high speed, the pursuit was generally slower than that, said Sgt. Marcus Sprague.

“He actually, fortunately enough, wasn’t really going that fast,” Sprague said.