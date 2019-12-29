Subscribe

Windsor man suspected in wrong-way motorcycle chase in Santa Rosa

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 28, 2019, 6:15PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested a Windsor man Friday after officers said the motorcyclist defied an attempted traffic stop and led them on a chase while intoxicated.

Jonathan Contreras- Torres, 28, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and violating probation for past driving-related offenses as well as driving under the influence of drugs, driving the wrong way on a major road, driving on a suspended license and driving without a mandated interlock device, according to the Police Department. He remained in custody Saturday afternoon on a bond of at least $25,000.

An officer at about 5:30 p.m. Friday attempted to pull over Contreras- Torres, whom police said was speeding, on Guerneville Road near Steele Way, the Police Department said in a statement.

The motorcyclist refused to stop, instead driving past Coddingtown Mall onto Range Avenue, where he topped out at about 75 mph, police said. When he reached Piner Road, he drove westbound in the eastbound lanes before abandoning his motorcycle on a sidewalk along Bay Village Circle near Piner and Marlow roads. Contreras-Torres then was arrested in a nearby parking lot.

Despite the brief blip of high speed, the pursuit was generally slower than that, said Sgt. Marcus Sprague.

“He actually, fortunately enough, wasn’t really going that fast,” Sprague said.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine