Lake County deputy shoots knife-wielding man in Clearlake Oaks

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 29, 2019, 11:31AM
A man armed with a knife was killed during a confrontation with a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy Saturday night in Clearlake Oaks.

The incident occurred about 9:50 p.m. Saturday near the Dollar General store on Highway 20, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Department news release.

A deputy shot the man, who has not been identified, and the man was given medical aid but ultimately died of his injuries, according to the release.

The deputy, who also has not been identified, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the release. The deputy has been placed on paid administrative.

The Lake County District Attorney’s Office has been notified and will be the lead agency on the investigation, according to the release.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department didn’t provide any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

