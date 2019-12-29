Subscribe

Police: 2 parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman

ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 29, 2019, 2:13PM
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — The chief of police says two parishioners fatally shot a gunman who opened fire in a church near Fort Worth, Texas.

White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering said during a news conference Sunday afternoon, that the shooter fired once in the West Freeway Church of Christ before congregants retaliated to cut his assault short.

Officials say one other person was shot and killed in the attack Sunday morning and another was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities have released no names.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that two people were fatally shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. A third person in critical condition is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male, she said. MedStar is an ambulance service.

Authorities have released scant details about the victims, the shooter and what led to the attack.

An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.

“He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,” said the elder, Mike Tinius.

“It’s extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence,” he said.

Tinius said he didn’t know the gunman and that the shooting appeared to be random.

A woman who answered the phone at the West Freeway Church of Christ told the AP she could not answer any questions and that she was told to direct inquiries to authorities.

Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state to pray for the victims, their loved ones and the community of White Settlement, about 8 miles (12 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said in a tweeted statement.

It is not the first deadly shooting to take place at a church in Texas. In November 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on the congregation at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing more than two dozen worshippers, before taking his own life.

———

This story has been corrected to show that both shooting victims died at the scene, not that one died en route to the hospital.

