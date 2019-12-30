Rohnert Park home catches fire, causing smoke damage

A fire sparked Sunday evening caused smoke damage throughout a Rohnert Park home, but did not injury anyone.

Fire crews were dispatched at 4:54 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Alden Avenue.

Along with Rohnert Park Public Safety Department, the Sonoma County Fire District, Santa Rosa Fire Department and Rancho Adobe Fire District responded to the call.

Mike Weihman, a battalion chief with Rancho Adobe, said the fire damage was limited to the garage, which had been converted into a living space. The entire residence sustained smoke damage.

Weihman said he wasn’t aware of any injuries due to the fire.