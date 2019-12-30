Space heater likely cause of Rohnert Park house fire, officials say

A house fire that displaced three Rohnert Park residents Sunday may have started with a space heater in a converted garage, fire officials said.

Smoke and flames drew neighbors to the street just before 5 p.m. at the home in a neighborhood just north of Southwest Boulevard. They and a resident of the home called 911, Lt. Jeff Justice said.

When firefighters arrived, a resident was still in the main house trying to prevent fire spreading from the garage to the main house with water from a garden hose, officials said.

The garage had been converted into a bedroom, and firefighters had to cut through an interior wall blocking off the garage door to get to the flames, Justice said.

Fire damaged much of the converted garage and a vehicle parked next to the house, Justice said.

One resident was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

A city building inspector deemed the house uninhabitable. Damage was estimated at $250,000.

