Federal prosecutors charge man accused in New York Hanukkah stabbing

MONSEY, N.Y. — A man accused of stabbing five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in a rabbi's house north of New York City has a history of mental illness, his family said, as federal prosecutors added to the charges against him Monday.

Grafton E. Thomas was expected to appear in federal court in White Plains to face five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries.

The attack on the seventh night of Hanukkah occurred amid a series of violent attacks targeting Jews in the region that have led to increased security, particularly around religious gatherings.

Thomas' family said he was raised to embrace tolerance but has a history of mental illness.

“Grafton Thomas has a long history of mental illness and hospitalizations. He has no history of like violent acts and no convictions for any crime,” his family said late Sunday in a statement issued by attorney Michael Sussman. “He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate groups.”

“We believe the actions of which he is accused, if committed by him, tragically reflect profound mental illness,” the statement said.

Thomas was arrested within two hours of the Saturday night attack in Monsey. When police pulled his car over in Manhattan, he had blood all over his clothing and smelled of bleach but said “almost nothing" to the arresting officers, officials said.

Thomas' aunt told The Associated Press that Thomas had a “germ phobia” and would obsessively wash his hands and feet with bleach, sometimes several times a day.

She said Thomas grew up in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn and “lived peacefully” among Jewish neighbors. She said Thomas had not been taking his medication and recently went missing for a week.

The woman spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear she would lose her government job for speaking publicly.

“They're making him look like this monster,” she said in a telephone interview. “My nephew is not a monster. He's just sick. He just needs help.”

According to a criminal complaint, Thomas, a scarf covering his face, entered the rabbi's home, located next door to a synagogue, and said “no one is leaving.” Thomas then took out a machete and started stabbing and slashing people in a home packed with dozens of congregants, the complaint said.

The five victims suffered serious injuries, including a severed finger, slash wounds and deep lacerations, the complaint said. It added that at least one victim was in critical condition with a skull fracture. The rabbi's son was also injured.

On Sunday, Thomas, 37, pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He was detained on $5 million bail and refused to answer questions as he was escorted to a vehicle.

Thomas' criminal history includes an arrest for assaulting a police horse, according to an official briefed on the investigation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. A lawyer representing Thomas at the arraignment said he had no convictions.

The street in the rural village of Greenwood Lake, where Thomas lived with his mother, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) from Monsey, was blocked with police tape Sunday as FBI agents and police officers carried items from their home.