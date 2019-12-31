Rise in U.S. anti-Semitic attacks spurs Sonoma County Jewish community into action

On Sunday night, 130 or so members of the Congregation Beth Ami gathered to enjoy latkes and celebrate the final night of Hanukkah, as members of this east Santa Rosa synagogue have done for 75 years.

But there was something different about this ceremony. A moment of silence was observed during the menorah lighting, to express solidarity with five people stabbed a day earlier while celebrating Hanukkah in the home of their rabbi in Monsey, New York.

“We took a moment to remember and think about what happened in Monsey,” said Carolyn Metz, president of the congregation, “and about the people who were killed in that grocery store in New Jersey, for gosh sake.”

She was referring to the three people killed in a kosher Jewish market on December 10 in Jersey City. Since that massacre, however, there have been another 18 anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S., according to the Anti-Defamation League, the mayhem in Monsey being the most recent.

Appropriate precautions were taken before Sunday’s party at the Congregation Beth Ami. Rabbi Mordecai Miller assured members that a guard would be stationed at the door, and that Santa Rosa police had been asked to keep “a close eye” on the synagogue during the party.

While the December spike in anti-Semitic incidents is obvious cause for concern, the Jewish community — in Sonoma County and across the country — has been on high alert for several years.

“We haven’t had to beef up security in the last year or two,” said George Gittleman, a rabbi at the Congregation Shomrei Torah on Bennett Valley Road, “because we’ve already addressed security concerns around anti-Semitic attacks.”

He pointed to a dramatic surge in such incidents following the election of President Donald Trump in November 2016. The number of anti-Semitic incidents was nearly 60 percent higher in 2017 than 2016, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“Clearly, the current president’s rhetoric has created an environment where haters feel more free to hate, and the line between hateful talk and hateful action has been blurred,” said Gittleman.

On Sunday, Trump condemned the Monsey attack on Twitter, describing it as “horrific.”

The rise in religious intolerance has forced spiritual leaders to focus on such matters as increasing their security budgets to build fences, install cameras and hire security guards.

The Jewish Community Federation of San Francisco is helping organizations apply to government agencies for funds for “target hardening,” said Ellen Blustein, executive director the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County, “to make it more difficult to gain entry, to help us be more vigilant about who’s coming to our door.”

Prior to the October 2018 mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in which 11 people were killed and six wounded, “we felt fairly safe,” said Metz, of the Congregation Beth Ami.

Reports were showing at that time that anti-Semitism was on the rise. But the Pittsburgh atrocity “was a shock to the system, and since then, our community has been very actively responding.”

Like many synagogues, Beth Ami had a security assessment performed, and has applied for grants from the Department of Homeland Security and California’s Office of Emergency Services. “We’ve contracted to have a fence built,” said Rabbi Miller. “A lot of it is up already.”