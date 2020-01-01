Schulz Museum’s rings in New Year with afternoon fête for children

At the stroke of noon Tuesday, pandemonium ensued as a multicolored mass of balloons rained down from the ceiling of the Great Hall at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa.

Squeals and shouts erupted as a throng of youngsters, packed elbow-to-elbow with their parents and grandparents, scrambled to recover the balloons during the main event of the 15th annual “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!” fête at the museum named for the late cartoonist who created the “Peanuts” empire.

Repeated pops punctuated the kids’ stomping some of the balloons.

“Super fun,” said Julia Tejeda, 7, who emerged with two balloons, red and purple.

“Wow, it’s crazy in there,” said her mother, Angela Tejeda of Santa Rosa, as they found refuge on the outdoor patio with her partner, Luz Tejeda.

Julia, attending her fifth New Year’s event at the museum, wore a sparkling striped dress, a 2020 celebrant’s silver crown on her head and held a “good wishes wand” fashioned from blue and white pipe cleaners wrapped around a wood skewer in the crafts area.

“It’ll be midnight somewhere,” said Scott Johnson, who came over from Newark in Alameda County with daughters Tryntje, 11, and Eowyn, 7. Sure enough, Johnson’s cellphone quickly told him 2020 had just dawned in Dubai, halfway around the world.

His wife, Martinique, skipped the commotion with their son, Nehemiah, 3, asleep in a stroller in another part of the museum.

There was a simultaneous “baby balloon drop” for ages 4 and under in a separate gallery and a second balloon drop at 3 p.m., with an overall total of about 4,000 biodegradable balloons.

Angel Edwards came from Sebastopol with five kids — three of her own and two of their friends — who amassed 13 balloons.

“We come here every year. It’s a tradition,” she said.

Edwards and her husband, Jordan, planned to celebrate adult-style with dinner at a sushi restaurant, a comedy show and dancing.

“Me and Dad are going out for the first time in a long time,” she said. “You might as well pack it all in when you’ve got a sitter.”

For Rob and Leah Rothman, who came up from San Rafael with three children — Ayla, 9, Luisa, 6, and Miles, 3, and their au pair, Chandre Pretorius from South Africa — the museum party was “the big event,” he said.

The Rothmans planned to ring in the New Year at midnight the way millions do, watching the Times Square ball drop on television.

The brainchild of museum director Karen Johnson, the New Year’s party is the facility’s biggest event. The first two years, in 2005 and 2006, drew just over 400 visitors each year, while Tuesday’s noon ball drop attracted an overflow crowd that left some people in a line outside the building. “We hit capacity at 11:30,” said Stephanie King, the museum marketing director.

The day’s attendance was 1,408.

Jean Schulz, the cartoonist’s widow, waved to the crowd from a second-floor balcony before pulling a string to release the balloons.

“It’s fun to see people enjoying themselves,” she said. A costumed Snoopy, the lovable beagle owned by Charlie Brown, made his way through the crowded Great Hall.

“The comic strip, the characters make people happy,” Schulz said.

